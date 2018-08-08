Transcript for Woman faces repossession of beloved dog

whit, thk you. We moveurprising rmation for lovs from a New York family who found out the hard way they don'tually ir dog. They're leasing it. It could be repossessed. Didn't know TRE was T as pet leasing. In pet,t a thing in the excitt of in a nup. Me are signing a lea only to be suredat they don't own their furry fr a warnin read befo Y sign. How mu that doggie in the you may not even actlly ownhe dog. Y haveir money. No son to T my dog. Reporterbreds are fetching stands of dollars. Take your fur friend home GHT ay even if you don havell T ch up front with a lease L ar. You're so sweet, yes,ou ar Rte that's what danile cittadi did when she got her golden retrr max at a Long Island pet E. Is is the dument she signed which STEs theermsf the Lee. Although she acknowledge Stor owner dcussed it with her, she says she didn't I osely at T time. The federal T commission issuing Ang las month spelling out what is required of using lease agreements for pets. Several statesave already bannit. In New York W danie LI the New York state legislature has tond it. Instead ofaying 1200 up front for max she say she paid $145.19 on for twoyears. She is balking ataying the LE a final payment of $308.37 and isaced wit losing if she doesn't pay, her dog wod E red en of the lease just like a max is family. I don' going re. Now, the other T toeep in nd, can E up pain double T price forhe pup. It doesn't F thees as oth types of loans. Bewareerest rates can be really high. I'm wit george.ve never heaf this. We're all D. One other gre argument.go rescue dog. T lease anything tt's alive.we allearned a lot this ring on that. It N, don shop, adop I love Cominup, we havehat new twist in Brad andangelina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.