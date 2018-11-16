Transcript for Disney super fan surprised with free cruise

We do, robin. I've got to tell you this lady right here, crying earlier, she's going to make me cry. She's become like family. Such a trip with you. Thank you for letting me get to know you. It's been incredible for all of us to watch that and I know you think it's over but it's not over, we have one more surprise. That's right. Thanks, ginger. Patrice the magic doesn't end here because we're inviting you on a three-night voyage on Disney cruise line this weekend. Not only world class dining and incredible entertainment but you'll also get a chance to relax and unwind and best of all you'll cap off your adventure with a day on Disney's private island castaway key. You get to relax. And guess what, it's not with me. No. No, your husband is coming with you. Oh, my god. Where is he? He's here. Where? Come on out. Baby. Oh, my gosh. Oh. She missed you so much. Oh, my goodness. Thafkts for having me. Thank you for letting us have your beautiful wife for a week. Now, I have to ask another question. Yes. So now that you know that there's a relaxing vacation ahead, you have many stories to share, what are you guys going to do when you're just hanging out and don't have all the Disney characters around? I don't now. We'll think of something, right? Yes. We were talking about Disney cruises the whole time. Yes, we were. I thought, she has no idea. Oh. We were actually planning to go on one this coming year so this is amazing. This is amazing. I personally love castaway key and there's an entire place where you can just hang out and relax and finally get the rest you deserve. Yay. Thank you so much. I'm not going to be with you, sorry. I'll let you go and cast off. Thank you guys. It's been an amazing time here and we thank you all, thanks for taking the journey with ginger, with Patrice, you guys have a great day from Disney world.

