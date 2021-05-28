-
Now Playing: Family donates organs of man killed in Israel-Palestine conflict
-
Now Playing: Commencement hat toss, California drought, spiral galaxy: World in Photos, May 27
-
Now Playing: Man charged after Land Cruiser hits, flips police car
-
Now Playing: Bobtail squid burrows under sand
-
Now Playing: Biden pushes intelligence agencies on COVID origins
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Costly ransomware attacks hits businesses, cities
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Fire continues to burn on container ship off Sri Lankan coast
-
Now Playing: Supermoon and lunar eclipse coincide to create 'super flower blood moon'
-
Now Playing: World Health Assembly on COVID-19: ‘No country is out of the woods’
-
Now Playing: Super blood moon, George Floyd remembered, Cyclone Yaas; World in Photos: May 26
-
Now Playing: Determined bird seems to insist on hitching a ride on the hood of a car
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Half of American adults now fully vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Plague of mice ravaging parts of Australia
-
Now Playing: Audio released in Belarus 'state-sponsored hijacking' of passenger jet
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Mother of Belarusian activist held in detention speaks out
-
Now Playing: Audio of RyanAir pilots being told about Belarus ‘bomb threat’