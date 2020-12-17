Ian McKellen receives COVID-19 vaccine

"I'm a bit euphoric, actually," actor Ian McKellen said after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.
0:43 | 12/17/20

