Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Turkish drummer takes music to the skies
A lot of problem is that if we didn't. What was it won't. Digitized books.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:53","description":"A Turkish musician found a daring way to play some music -- taking his drum with him paragliding. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71947980","title":"Turkish drummer takes music to the skies","url":"/International/video/turkish-drummer-takes-music-skies-71947980"}