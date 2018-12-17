Transcript for Undercover recordings reveal Trump Organization's possible return to Dominican Republic

Check this out it's really beautiful. He promised the real estate opportunity of a lifetime bringing to throw a parade to get cannon to create the ultimate luxury experience. It's going to be amazed he'll dance buying land for his dream house so in turn came here Diddy give the project credibility I think that was a big part of it. Condominium hotel room with ocean view but more than a decade later here's what that view that a little bit of a roof. Looks like today but the ruins of what we're going to run instead of the Dominican Republic the projects local developers blame the 2008 recession. Gans says he lost millions of dollars and his property how big of a loss was this for you from it was a good. And then election 2016. And this pledge from president trump just before is inauguration have been no conflict of interest. Provision and a promise from the president's lawyer no new foreign deals will be made whatsoever. During the duration of president trumps presidency. But now ABC news obtaining this exclusive undercover video from Global Witness. A group known for exposing human rights abuses and corruption worldwide. It's an undercover investigator taking a tour of other resorts in the wider capped Conning area he asks if the trumps are returning. What. The sales rep saying the trumps are planning to try again. But this time closer to the beach. And commercial area but that it works and she adds Eric what's. Yes Eric trump. The president signed an executive vice president of the Trump Organization tapped on his website showcasing their incredibly strong relationship that photo dated February 5. 2017. Just sixteen days after trumps inauguration. Donald John trump do solemnly swear the Trump Organization telling ABC news. A return would not violate their pledge for no new developments because it was always in the works. They have had talks but no plans are final now in a report out this morning Global Witness warning of conflicts either way. Saying a return to cap Connor may require approvals from the Dominican government which has been lobbying the administration. On other issues since trumped took office. It's there's a conflict there so if a foreign country wants to do a favor for the president. By helping his business interest. They are expecting that that will help them get favors here from the United States cure Phillips ABC news the Dominican Republic.

