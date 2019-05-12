2020 candidates reflect on their moms for Mother's Day

May 12, 2019, 4:29 AM ET
The 2020 presidential candidates spent some time on the trail to reflect on the women who helped raise them and inspired them to seek higher office.

ABC News spoke with a number of the candidates, who shared tidbits, insights and fond memories about their moms.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on his mom, Jennifer

PHOTO: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with his mom Jennifer in an undated photo. Chuck Kennedy
“All through my upbringing, my mother gave me the best possible mix of love, encouragement, attention and space. At the core of my current effort is the chance to live out the values that I was raised with, and so mom is part of this campaign in even more ways than she knows.”

Andrew Yang’s Mother’s Day wish to his mother Nancy

PHOTO: Andrew Yang and his mother Nancy in an undated photo. Andrew Yang Campaign
"Thank you, mom, for being there for me every day even when it was a pain and I was not grateful. I’m grateful now. I love you very much. Happy Mother’s Day. "

Sen. Kamala Harris on remembering her mother Shyamala’s legacy

PHOTO: Sen. Kamala Harris (left) pictured with sister Maya and Mother Shymala. Undated photo. Kamala Harris Campaign
“My mother was barely 5-foot-1, but I felt like she was 6-foot-2. She was smart and tough and fierce and protective. She was generous, loyal and funny. She had only two goals in life: to raise her two daughters and to end breast cancer.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s fiercest supporter, her mom Polly

PHOTO: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and her mother Polly. Kirsten Gillibrand Campaign
"My mom has always been my fiercest supporter. She was the only one who believed I could win my first race and she taught me how to believe in myself. I would not be where I am today without her love and support."

Rep. Tim Ryan on his mother Rochelle's support

PHOTO: Tim Ryan and Mom Rochelle in an undated photo. Tim Ryan Campaign
"My mom always believed in me, and for a kid that is everything."

Sen. Cory Booker's mom, Carolyn, was a model of service

PHOTO: Sen. Cory Booker and his Mom, Carolyn. Undated. Cory Booker Campaign
"My mom is an incredible woman and a defining force in my life. I’m truly blessed to have her as a model of service and compassion. I can always count on her to keep me grounded while also inspiring and pushing me to reach higher no matter what the obstacles are. And no matter what, she never fails to find ways to embarrass me."

Rep. Seth Molton’s Mother’s Day message

PHOTO: Rep. Seth Molton with his mother Lynn in an undated photo. Seth Molton Campaign
"I feel lucky every day to have a mother who is so devoted to my brother, sister and me, but especially on Mother’s Day. Here’s to you mom! "

Bill Weld remembers his favorite snack with his mother Mary

PHOTO: Former Gov. Bill Weld and his mother Mary in an undated photo. Bill Weld Campaign
"This is me and my mother having a snack at camp, nothing but the best: Ritz crackers and Hellman’s mayo. Much more important, however, was that she read me 'Wind in the Willows' and 'Old Mother West Wind,' both of which I read every page of to all my children."

Former Vice President Joe Biden on the legacy of his mother Jean

PHOTO:Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden points to his mother Jean Finnegan Biden during the Democratic National Convention 2008in Denver, Aug. 27, 2008. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
"My mom was an incredible woman, and I miss her. She would always tell us that 'courage is the greatest virtue, because without courage you cannot love with abandon.' She lived her life that way, loving us with abandon. I want to wish every mother out there a Happy Mother’s Day."

Mayor Wayne Messam on the lessons learned from his mom Delsey

PHOTO: Mayor Wayne Messam is pictured with his mom Delsey and dad Hubert in an undated photo Wayne Messam Campaign
“My mother came to this country and gave her all to her children, her husband, her God and her dream. She encouraged me to be a positive person, dream big and never be afraid to do what others aren’t willing to do for the benefit of others. Mommy, I was listening.”

President Donald Trump's advice from his mother Mary

PHOTO: From left, Elizabeth Trump Grau, her brother businessman Donald Trump, and their mother Mary Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Fla., 1995. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images, FILE
In 2014, Trump tweeted "great advice from my mother: 'Trust in God and be true to yourself.'"

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's 'amazing' mom Carol

PHOTO: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard pictured with her mother Carol, undated. Tulsi Gabbard Campaign
"My mom is truly amazing — a teacher, entrepreneur, wife and mother to five children — she has inspired me throughout my life through her example of strength, patience, kindness, courage, integrity and unconditional love."

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's role model, Melissa

PHOTO: Former Rep. Beto ORourkes sits in his mom, Melissas lap and in an undated photo. Beto ORourke Campaign
"I really lucked out by having a mom who truly loves her family unconditionally, who encourages us and who is a great role model that inspires me every day with her kindness and the generosity she shows to everyone she meets. She has always been and will forever be the best mom I could have had."

Marianne Willamson on remembering her mom Sophie Ann

PHOTO: Marianne Williamson (right) with daughter India and mother, Sophie Ann Marianne Williamson Campaign
"I think about my late mother every day. Recently I’ve been wearing her wedding ring on a chain around my neck so I can feel her with me during the campaign. My mother was a very good woman. I didn’t realize when I was growing up how lucky I was to have such good and loving parents, but I realize it now. I try my best to be the woman who I think that they would want me to be.”

Sen. Michael Bennet's mom Susanne taught him how to rebuild

PHOTO: Sen. Michael Bennet (right) with daughter Caroline and Mom Susanne in an undated photo. Michael Bennet Campaign
"America is a beacon of opportunity — a place where she could rebuild her life after the Holocaust, enrolling herself in public school and eventually becoming a librarian. She was able to provide her kids more chances than she ever had, instilling in [me] the belief that our job as Americans is to extend opportunity so others can rise."

Former Sec. Julian Castro's mom Rosie is his 'role model'

PHOTO: Sec. Julian Castro and his Mom Rosie. Julian Castro Campaign
In March, Castro described his mom in a video: "My role model, my inspiration in public service and the best part is she's my mom. "

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper on how his mom Anne inspired him

PHOTO: Former Gov. John Hickenlooper sits on a bed while his mom Anne watches. Undated. John Hickenlooper Campaign
In 2015, Hickenlooper posted on Instagram: "my mother was a small woman — her nickname was Shrimpie — but her influence on me was anything but. She taught me that we have an obligation to create joy and happiness in our lives. Thanks mom, and to all moms, for showing us the way."

Sen. Bernie Sanders and the lesson he learned from his mother Dorothy

PHOTO: Sen. Bernie Sanders (left) pictured with his mother Dorothy (center) and brother Larry (left), undated. Bernie Sanders Campaign
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in 2016, Sanders said, "My family never had any money. Never had any money. But my father worked hard, my mom worked hard and the expectation was that their children would do better than they and that is what the American Dream has been around for tens of millions of American families."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's mother Pauline saved her family during a tough time

PHOTO: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (left) with her Mom Pauline and brothers in an undated photo. Elizabeth Warren Campaign
In Febuary, Warren tweeted, "I grew up in Oklahoma, on the ragged edge of the middle class. When my daddy had a heart attack, my family nearly tumbled over the financial cliff. But we didn’t. My mother’s minimum-wage job answering phones at Sears saved our house and saved our family."

ABC News' Briana Stewart, Cheyenne Haslett, Molly Nagle, Christopher Donato, Averi Harper, Armando Garcia, Lissette Rodriguez, John Verhovek, Sasha Pezenik, Briana Stewart, Will Steakin and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.

