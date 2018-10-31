Who is Andrew Gillum?

More
Gillum could become Florida's first African-American governor.
0:53 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Andrew Gillum?
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58879393,"title":"Who is Andrew Gillum?","duration":"0:53","description":"Gillum could become Florida's first African-American governor.","url":"/Politics/video/andrew-gillum-58879393","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.