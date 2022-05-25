Californians cast ballots in primary elections

Chair of the California Democratic Party Rusty Hicks discusses how the draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade and the issue of gun control could play a role in the midterm elections.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live