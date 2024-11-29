Expect 'deals across the board,' says former Saks CEO

Mastercard senior advisor and former Saks Inc. chairman and CEO Steve Sadove joined ABC News Live to talk expected consumer trends on Black Friday as well as Cyber Monday.

November 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live