So Quinn oh and as we head into this holiday weekend you cover immigration for us the money for the border crisis is finally flowing right. That's right the supplemental funding bill has passed and isn't it on its way to the agencies to be Phil lease this gap that we see. It's really just to keep the lights on it's not so much to mitigate that is full crisis but. The Department of Health and Human Services are saying they were going to have to start cutting back. And did start cutting back on some education and recreation services there are providing the kids in their care. This supplemental funding will get. Analog and decay keep operating. And it while it does provide some measures for some funding for border security the bulk of it is really for care for people who are in government. Yeah things like hygiene. Housing supplies clothing for the kids there were some immigration lawyers in the next to who will talk about that. And a second we can see some of that funny part is she really just a band aid on this crisis if you will to get us through this summer want to bring into the conversation Claudia floors she's director. I think international human rights clinic at the University of Chicago and a lawyer Claudia thanks for comment on what I ask you about these conditions we've been seen over the past. We could be images from inside those detention centers really appalling and. To many Americans the take a close look to get the sense that the administration is starting. To get a handle on that what's your take on how we go forward with the situation. Yes the conditions that we've been seeing your photos and descriptions are really concerning aunt you know one of the things that it's important set to note is that and the difficulties that immigrants have been. Easing the tension in the US is not a new thing and it's not even new under the charmed administration. Other clinic along with it still you to report a year well about you'd use immigrant children in. Detention facilities under an administration so I'll cousins and word protection has had difficulty. And actually detaining immigrants and children in particular on her a decade now. And these things are coming to light into the public and the deathly neat humor I didn't really clean our own house the pro we start our ramping up our immigration detention efforts. And Baltimore kept advocates like yourself due to both bring attention to this but also to push. Our policy makers to to improve things there. Well you know I think advocates are doing what they can't you know high windy conditions on making sure that the public now. I'm exploring in litigation options are still possibilities for when Darren Jackson in detention for their ER damages claims. I'm really does that what is needed is a reform and policy on the war in violation of our a lot of our international human rights obligations lounge but violations. In violation Cassel under that convention on civil and political rights we have an obligation to teen individuals. I consistent with human dignity come which you know women drinking out of to Willis and asked sanitary napkins are being provided and medical care medical care being Christ don't meet those conditions. We also have obligations to treat children with went in their best interest and went for Saks which we've also been sailing out. So we really need to ensure that it from pointed to eighteen immigrants and again this policy that this administration has decided to ramp up. And hasn't even shown to be active in fact I'm that Obama administration regularly had supervisory release programs for families and and especially when immigrants were provided with legal counsel they showed up to court and they complied with orders of removal. It does sound though like this has spent a policy problem stretching for many years want to bring in a member of the Obama administration Leon frescoes been on before deputy. Assistant attorney general for immigration and a great location in the Obama Justice Department Leon great to see you. So I'm Claudia was talking about some policy changes that are needed want to ask you about some proposals that some of the democratic candidates have been floating. What do you think about decriminalizing. These people that come across do they need to be treated differently and how about. Joaquin Castro whose idea of basically outsourcing all of these. Detention facilities to nonprofit stick to our aid agencies and take it out of the hands of Border Patrol that help. Well let's go one at a time on the decriminalization. Up people who cross the border. The proposal is designed so that menu cannot separate him because he can't prosecute the adult then the idea is that you would be a growth. The separate family. But the truth of the matter is that actually he isn't. It is practicable and affected the purpose it being more and it's harming other things which means. First solid someone please give the terrorists or drug dealer or something else or you could valuables. You want a reason all of them the reason would eat you got your prosecuting them free legally cross the border. And secondly and ice wants to separate a parent and the child ice can think of any crimes while they're in the United States. And went and an immigration detention nothing prevents them from doing. The idea that you decriminalize border entry. Friendly separation a bulb problem beat. They create problems were to really use our editorial does. Let you obviously wouldn't prosecute people. I bet they operate their friendly which is what has been per decade and only to change during this. Every act that happened certainly and on your watch is that it did did tentative Obama administration basically said we have limited resources. I these people are otherwise harmless thing coming in children families we will go after the criminals and terrorists first. Acquittal on all this has been a huge flashpoint in the campaign we sought in the debates stations just. Go to 30000 feet again headed into the holiday is the campaign season ramps up were some of these. The policy proposals that are on the table in congress were they stand a sort daka. Something the Supreme Court said they're gonna look at this fall where they are there legislative proposals in the pipe for. Yes so once again Democrats are looking at this group of people childhood arrivals people who are brought to the country as kids in. May have been here for several several years after that so. The big cornerstone push for Democrats on the hill has been in a renewed attempt at getting those people a pathway to citizenship we saw. The new dream and promise act passed the house. That's not really some that are. Nor the Republicans at every startup exactly how but this idea that had a presence at a larger Kushner has been floating he's been teaming up with Lindsey Graham to overhaul the asylum process in this country. Right now asylum seekers can come in. Any way seek asylum claims sound go through that process he he's suggesting that perhaps we keep all asylum seekers. Out of the country while they pursue that process is American and gain any ground. Yeah the Gramm Kushner proposals are really put primary focus on border security so again cracking down the border more funding to things like barriers may be a wall. And and speeding up the asylum process we parties in the administration and make moves to putting. Sound processing contemporary sound processing facilities on the border. And their proposals would increase. Those time lines for alleged you value waiting asylum claims. Advocates and a lawyers are concerned that. Increasing. The process for what is past should be you know meticulous and careful about tuition of someone's credible fear of returning to their home country. Might result in people getting removed expeditiously that otherwise could have soldier and a lot of cancer and there real quickly on the wall where we stand on the presence border wall headed in the campaign season so the latest update we have from CBP on that is there's been really no new construction no completed sections of wall where there hasn't been wall before. A lot of what we've seen as far as construction has been. Renovating new projects creating much bigger sections of wall where we had smaller offenses and doesn't he still committed to that Leon grow quickly here there's been a lot of talk of increasing the number of immigration judges. We know that this border supplemental added thirty. Lindsey Graham is talking about 500 new immigration judges would that help is that part of the solution here. Well every part of the process the choke points the immigration is a joke. But it doesn't matter you increased immigration. That you don't increased the appeals Johns and the thirties. And frankly unique they get old salt to these people worry removal proceedings. Because you don't give them counsel then you waste months where are you heard from them the opportunity to find count salt. So he's really got to take a holistic approach we've been trying to basically you hammer. On every day don't we can find herbal high near record during my administration. What everybody needs there was that I can say we've got to solve this with a refugee program would work program but a lawyer program. Any expedited removal program. But at real refugees can stay and not refugees. Who apply for legal work program that we create. Think I'm Claudia on this fourth of July as well think about America's values and our heritage we think about this country -- beacon of hope. And freedom for the world how damaging do you think this latest episode. Is to that reputation. Think it's very damaging the United States has always been a leader internationally and protecting the rights of children in protecting the rights of vulnerable women victims of human trafficking. We were one of the leaders. The refugee convention and what we're doing here domestically. Is really creating I think an image of hypocrisy. And we want to I engage in all these programs and obviously manager and recreation and in a way that respects human race and I just her sense of humanity and justice. Let's hope that this sent conversational contains some progress can be made even in this election year Claudia Flores and Peterson Chicago thank you so much. I'm we have fresco formerly of the Obama administration appreciate you two guys both have a great. Fourth of July and our thanks to you Crennel.

