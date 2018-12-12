Transcript for Michael Flynn asks judge to spare prison sentence

Lawyers for the president's former national security of writer Michael Flynn say he should be spared prison time. What has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and has cooperated extensively with prosecutors. His attorneys filing is similar to special counsel Robert Mueller switch said Flynn should spend no time behind bars. He'll be sentenced next week we'll read it comes longtime lawyer Michael Cohen will learn his fate today after pleading guilty to several charges including campaign finance violations linked to president prompt. Federal prosecutors in New York are asking that Cohen get about four to five years in prison they say he did not cooperate fully after admitting to making illegal hush payments to two women. We say they had affairs with trump. The Breton the judge will also sentence Cohen for lying to congress and a case brought by special counsel Robert Muller's office.

