Pelosi says Ethics has 'discretion' to break rules

Nancy Pelosi, a veteran of the Committee on Ethics, said she believes the panel has the "discretion" to launch an ethics probe outside of the scope of its investigative jurisdiction.
1:23 | 05/16/18

