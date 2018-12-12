Transcript for Alone at UN, Pompeo blasts Iran nuclear deal, but urges action on Iran missile threat

Ron has exploded the good will of nations in defied multiple Security Council resolutions. In its quest for a robust ballistic missile force. The United States will never stand for this. No nation that seeks peace and prosperity in the Middle East should be either when week. Collectively. Call upon Iran to cease its ballistic missile activity we must agree to stop it now. But Iran is as the find of the world's assistance as ever. Because here we are for the twelfth bureau. Meeting about a rans ballistic missiles. Addressing an incredibly public problematic data set. Arrest pace of missile activity including missile launches and tests did not diminish since the JCP away. Inspectorate missile testing a missile proliferation is growing the United States seeks to work with. All other members of the council to reimpose in Iran the ballistic missile restrictions outlined. In 1929. Beyond addressing Iran's ballistic missile activities that council should not lift the arms embargo in 20/20 on a rod. This is a country in noncompliance with the multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Including those related to al-Qaeda Afghanistan. Lebanon Yemen and Somalia. Iran is harboring al-Qaeda. Supporting column on militants in Afghanistan. Arming terrorists and Lebanon facilitating illicit trade in Somali charcoal benefiting ouster Bob and training and equipping Shia militias in Iraq. Even as we sit here today. It is also stoking conflict in Syria Yemen the council must address these malign activities it cannot reward Iran by lifting the arms embargo. We also called the council to establish inspection and interdiction measures imports and on the high seas to thwart Iran's continuing efforts to circumvent. The existing arms restrictions.

