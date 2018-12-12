President Trump spars with Democratic leaders over border wall

More
Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is "proud to shut down the government for border security."
4:16 | 12/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump spars with Democratic leaders over border wall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59776454,"title":"President Trump spars with Democratic leaders over border wall","duration":"4:16","description":"Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is \"proud to shut down the government for border security.\"","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-spars-democratic-leaders-border-wall-59776454","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.