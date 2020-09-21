Transcript for ‘She was the most tenacious person I ever met’: Former clerk to Justice Ginsburg

We're joined by he former clerk to justice Ginsburg now law professor Fordham University. Aaron Sager Aaron I know the country is mourning the floss today but I know for you it's a bit more personal so first. It's gonna say I'm sorry to you and ask hey you're doing. Thanks so much to say I'm devastating loss for everyone who knew her but also for everyone in the country and so I'm. I feel that we're all in this together in an important Larry. Look like for you to work so closely with justice Ginsburg. It let us. First of all a processional dreamed I'd never had a bonds who has gone from my learn more. Or who is more careful more demanding more fair and more inspiring them and justice he really com. I think all of her clerks in a very personal way. As we own you were young and we were starting to build our careers are Stanley his parents are she was an inspiration. End where she was a little scary to gardening she was a very demanding Bosch and home. I'm always worried Laramie comes. Out as we all wanted. She never mistakes are we could tell and we all wanted to. Cheaper. Shots fired but importantly what cherry. And jury wanted to oppressor is well you know part of part of that I'm sure was that she had once been in your shoes and then we all talk about. The notorious RB GN a legacy that that she built but she didn't start there and I know she had a lot of obstacles along the way so that talk a little bit about. Her path and how she overcame those. Yes some of those many of those were professional. The up and you're hoping that it discriminated against women but really it was almost contemptuous. Women staffers to join the profession there were almost no women and there's a whole pile of famous stories about Tom. They're kind of obstacles that the justice based very early in her career notably she couldn't get the job that she gave to me despite I'm very strong efforts of the faculty Columbia Law School because none of the justices were willing to take on a woman as a clerk I'm and then she had trouble finding employment. Burger district court court scripture that she did do. And I'm a great deal of difficulty finding her first job and a profession. But she did eventually break through what is it about. The way she approached the law that you think helped her accomplish that. It lists two things one is that. She is an understanding of the purpose of the law was founded on a real. And what she wrote as a judge and an injustice. And the way she litigated or. Cases when she was I'm arguing before the courts you find over and over again efforts to come. And day to her audience is what it seemed like to be a person in the situation where her com. I danced around the situations in which they're under clients found themselves and I think that was an extremely. Because it was so heartfelt and genuine and I think it reached people in a way. That the more abstract arguments which of course she could do and which lawyers likes to think it is I'm. Basis of everything that we do but she was able to reach people who otherwise might not been. Reached. And the second thing that she was the most tenacious person I ever met she really was never. I'm willing to give up on anything she worked like Indians and so on. She works. Enormously. Hard. And she had enormous energy and she did not take no for an answer. I'm setbacks were always bumps in the road on the way to ration wanted to Guerrero. And that was wrong and I'm to the restaurant her career both abortion. Drug wrench and. Perino she made it to the highest court in the land so her legal acumen speaks for himself but she also in her later years. Became a cultural icon you're just showing a little while ago the video of Kate MacKinnon imitating her on SNL. At about something you often see where the Supreme Court justice what do you think. It was about her. That that center to this level. It's true that her story was inspirational. And really. Quite remarkable and what she managed to overcome one of ways in which that I didn't mention about obstacles were not professional writer Marty and answers a student she survived on as a very young person and helped him get through law school hasn't she was doing it herself. I'm she got her own battles illness of course on the court come under constant dedication to her cause is less known to everyone but. So she really believed in. World about what's her vision equality. Look like and she took on educational mission. There is seriously I was at a students are meeting with her once seventh and craters and I'm someone asked her what changed the most. About the relationship between men and women since he had been in the profession and I was very surprised because her answer had nothing to do with a La. It was about house and she sent men and do it now and that's an enormous change in a chant we're still working on. But it's and then she can be under estimate and I think she wanted to. People two women and girls in particular to know that they were not restricted by. They're conventions of the cultured it on themselves and and they could. Do what they wanted to do and they could expect to be treated equally by the people around them or by quietly insisting upon it. All race and I think that. Dark Specter being able to bring that message to as many people as possible galvanized her later years a group career. Sure did. Aaron I can't think of the better known as lean on than your favorite memories you spent a good amount of time with her what sticks out to you what do you look back on. Your memory about and I just made. I saw a bunch of student groups with her when I worked for her. And so when my daughter's Manhattan school assignment to take a trip to the Supreme Court turn yours later on. I asked her she would meet and seventh graders she got readily agree we arrived in the bus that morning and only then that I learned that her husband Martin Ginsburg. What's really a few days away from down. And I hadn't known turned an interpreter in the past recent hadn't known at the end was coming and so I sent to doctors. Narrow. We totally understand went to the children and they said oh no. Just this is a range for Justice Breyer to meet with the children she couldn't even consumer her own problems and Marty horseless outs and none of her life. She wanted to make sure order these children did not missed their experience of the Supreme Court. And then the opposite she may come running DD we arrived in the corner crying I'm we assembled the children and she scooped and hands on because she. On to the network always on to be done she delivered what was an absolutely memorable hour with a bunch of seventh graders. And then we went doctor opposite she told me how sick Marty and I just was overwhelmed both by and a personal consideration she showed to me in my Bentley but Mora by her. Simultaneous. Devotion to her own family. And too dark children of America Greg whom she really was very direct it to. She managed to spread it all the way around Aaron Stater law professor at Fordham university and former clerk to justice Ginsburg we appreciate your time and again and I am so sorry for your life. Earn impeached.

