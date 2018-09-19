Trump calls Florence 'one of the wettest ever'

President Donald Trump thanked first responders in a Twitter video where he described Florence as "tough" one of the "wettest" hurricanes ever.
1:21 | 09/19/18

Trump calls Florence 'one of the wettest ever'
I just want to thank all of the incredible. Men and women who have done such a great job. And helping with Florence this is a tough hurricane. What do the wettest we've ever seen from the stamp line water rarely have we had an experience like it. And it certainly is not good. But the people of North Carolina South Carolina Virginia all of the areas affected. You've been a credible. Has been a loss of life. And may god be with them and their families. That's a tough one it's tough to understand. But this is been a really difficult period of time for a lot of people FEMA. The job you've done the military. Coastguard watch what you've done in saving so many lives has been really something special. Law enforcement always. Again I just want to thank everybody for doing such a great job where they very difficult situation. Florence has been a nasty one big one like that area certainly has never seen before. So the waters are still rising. Lists and your state. And local authorities. Be patient be alert and god bless you.

