Trump reacts to North Korea statements: 'We'll see what happens'

"We haven't seen anything, we haven't heard anything," Trump said in the Oval Office today.
0:17 | 05/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump reacts to North Korea statements: 'We'll see what happens'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

