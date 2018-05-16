-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to North Korea statements: 'We'll see what happens'
-
Now Playing: Female candidates win big in primaries in 4 states
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania primaries see record number of women candidates
-
Now Playing: North Korea cancels planned meeting with South Korea
-
Now Playing: Female candidates hope to change Pennsylvania's all-male delegation in DC
-
Now Playing: Smokey Robinson testifies in favor of Music Modernization Act
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell calls for White House aide to publicly apologize for McCain comments
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary warns of 'turning point' in cyberthreats
-
Now Playing: Trump invites family of fallen police officer onstage at annual memorial event
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets 'leakers are traitors and cowards'
-
Now Playing: 'Melania is ... doing really well:' Trump says
-
Now Playing: Israel acted with 'restraint' in Gaza border clash: Haley
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Primary day in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: WH faces backlash for not apologizing for McCain comment
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump has kidney surgery
-
Now Playing: White House tries to explain Trump's tweet about ZTE
-
Now Playing: White House says Trump spoke with Waffle House hero
-
Now Playing: WH: 'Hamas is responsible' for deaths in Gaza
-
Now Playing: White House says aide's remark about Sen. McCain being 'dealt with internally'
-
Now Playing: 'Powerhouse Politics': Tom Steyer