Transcript for Trump responds to Mueller request

You're watching ABC news on Jan San Tucci in Washington president trumps legal team has responded to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding an interview with the president and sources close to the White House tell ABC news that part of that response the trump legal team says they are not inclined. To take questions on obstruction of justice has been a months long negotiation between the trump team. And the special counsel's team and responding to a question earlier today Rudy Giuliani told ABC news that he believes this will all be wrapped up. By September 1. This is a breaking story we'll have the latest developments at abcnews.com. You're watching ABC news I'm John sand QG in Washington.

