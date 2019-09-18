US sues Edward Snowden and publishers over new memoir

The lawsuit alleges that Snowden violated non-disclosure agreements signed with the N.S.A. and C.I.A. during his employment by not turning over the manuscript for "Permanent Record.”
0:24 | 09/18/19

The government is suing at were snowed NN connection with his just released memoir. The former NSA contractors in new book tells how he came to reveal the mass collection of personal communications. And the name of national security. The Justice Department's lawsuit against him claim Snowden violated nondisclosure agreements. By publishing the book without giving the government a chance to review it first the suit seeks to recover all of the book's proceeds.

