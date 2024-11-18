Plane crashes near California racetrack

The terrifying moment involving a single-engine plane was captured on camera at a drag racing event in Southern California.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live