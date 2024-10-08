Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Stock up on emergency preparedness supplies

Check out these emergency preparedness essential items available during the October Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Whether it's a major disaster or minor accident, being equipped with the right items in an emergency can make all of the difference.

Now is an ideal time to stock up on supplies: There are plenty of essential products available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days that can help to keep you safe and secure.

Everything from first aid kits to heavy duty emergency supplies can help to provide peace of mind.

From a top-rated battery backup and surge protector to an emergency radio, check out deals on essentials to keep you prepared in case of an emergency.

Amazon
20% off

5000 Emergency Weather Radio with AM/FM/NOAA/SW

  • $31.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
5% off

First Aid Kit – 291 Pieces of First Aid Supplies

  • $37.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
21% off

APC UPS 1500VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector

  • $144.96
  • $184.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
54% off

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel

  • $749
  • $1649
  • Amazon
Amazon
36% off

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

  • $79.96
  • $124.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
20% off

Prepared Hero Emergency Fire Blanket - 2 Pack

  • $39.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
42% off

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station(2024 New)

  • $459
  • $799
  • Amazon
Amazon
15% off

Duracell Coppertop AA + AAA Batteries

  • $43.33
  • $50.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
31% off

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages for Wound Care and First Aid

  • $8.11
  • $11.78
  • Amazon
Amazon
19% off

GearLight LED Flashlights

  • $15.99
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
32% off

READYWISE 84-Serving Breakfast & Entrée Emergency Food Bucket

  • $94.99
  • $139.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
20% off

Sutures Butterfly Bandaids - 4 Pcs Laceration Kit

  • $22.86
  • $28.59
  • Amazon
Amazon
49% off

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness

  • $9.99
  • $19.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
14% off

KAYGO Safety Work Gloves MicroFoam Nitrile Coated-12 Pairs

  • $32.88
  • $38.68
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

PREPARED4X Emergency Rain Poncho with Mylar Blanket Liner

  • $14.79
  • $24.99
  • Amazon

