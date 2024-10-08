Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Apple Watch, Macbook, AirTags and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have officially arrived, and there are loads of discounted prices on some of Apple's most sought after products.

Whether you're in the market for a new tracker or ready to upgrade your headphones, now is the perfect time to tap in and stock up.

You can also take advantage of snagging gifts ahead of the holiday season for all the tech lovers in your life.

Keep scrolling to see and shop can't miss deals from Apple.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!

SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH || TOYS

Best Apple deals

Amazon 32% off Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $168.99

$249 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 22% off Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop $849

$1099 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 28% off Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $394

$549 Amazon Shop Now

Apple 13% off Apple AirTag $24.99

$29 Apple Shop Now

Amazon 46% off Beats Studio Buds $79.99

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm $241.80

$298 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 39% off Apple iPad (9th Generation) $199

$329 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 39% off Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $149.99

$249.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 19% off Apple AirTag 4 Pack $79.98

$99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 13% off Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad $112.08

$129 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 24% off Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $14.99

$19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 25% off Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $749

$999 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 33% off Beats Pill - Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Portable Charger $99.99

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now