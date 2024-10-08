Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Apple Watch, Macbook, AirTags and more

Check out top-rated deals on Apple products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
October 8, 2024, 6:14 AM
Check out top-rated deals on Apple products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Check out top-rated deals on Apple products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have officially arrived, and there are loads of discounted prices on some of Apple's most sought after products.

Whether you're in the market for a new tracker or ready to upgrade your headphones, now is the perfect time to tap in and stock up.

You can also take advantage of snagging gifts ahead of the holiday season for all the tech lovers in your life.

Keep scrolling to see and shop can't miss deals from Apple.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!

SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH || TOYS

Best Apple deals

Amazon
32% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

  • $168.99
  • $249
  • Amazon
Amazon
22% off

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop

  • $849
  • $1099
  • Amazon
Amazon
28% off

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

  • $394
  • $549
  • Amazon
Apple
13% off

Apple AirTag

  • $24.99
  • $29
  • Apple
Amazon
46% off

Beats Studio Buds

  • $79.99
  • $149.95
  • Amazon
18% off

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm

  • $241.80
  • $298
  • Amazon
Amazon
39% off

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

  • $199
  • $329
  • Amazon
Amazon
39% off

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

  • $149.99
  • $249.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
19% off

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

  • $79.98
  • $99
  • Amazon
Amazon
13% off

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

  • $112.08
  • $129
  • Amazon
Amazon
24% off

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

  • $14.99
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
25% off

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

  • $749
  • $999
  • Amazon
Amazon
33% off

Beats Pill - Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Portable Charger

  • $99.99
  • $149.95
  • Amazon
Amazon
12% off

Apple Magic Mouse

  • $69.46
  • $79
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events