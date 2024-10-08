Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Vacuum deals from Dyson, Bissell and more

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, happening Oct. 8-9, are the perfect opportunity to score major discounts on household essentials, and vacuum cleaners are no exception.

Whether you're looking to upgrade to a high-performance vacuum, invest in a portable cleaner for small jobs or finally tackle deep carpet cleaning, this sales event has a wide range of options at unbeatable prices.

These vacuum deals from trusted brands like Dyson, Bissell and Hoover will help you keep your home spotless without breaking the bank.

Below are some of the top vacuums available for a steal during Prime Big Deal Days.

Prime Day robot vacuum deals

32% off Amazon Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 3000Pa Cyclone Suction $87.99

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

63% off Amazon roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner $219.99

$599.99 Amazon Shop Now

34% off Amazon Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum $275

$419 Amazon Shop Now

48% off Amazon eufy BoostIQ RoboVac $129.99

$249.99 Amazon Shop Now

Prime Day upright vacuum deals

42% off Amazon BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum $159.99

$279.99 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon Shark ZU102 Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum $229.99

$279.99 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon Dyson Ball Animal 3 $299.99

$439.99 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery $129.60

$239.99 Amazon Shop Now

Prime Day stick vacuum deals

25% off Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $349

$469.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum $299.99

$499.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $149.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $237.49

$295 Amazon Shop Now

Prime Day upholstery vacuum deals

33% off Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $81.99

$123.59 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine $89.99

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner $170.99

$279.99 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $129.60

$239.99 Amazon Shop Now

Prime Day handheld vacuum deals

16% off Amazon Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $24.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum $59.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

55% off Amazon eufy by Anker HomeVac H11Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $35.98

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now