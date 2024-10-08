Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Vacuum deals from Dyson, Bissell and more
Save big on top vacuum brands.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, happening Oct. 8-9, are the perfect opportunity to score major discounts on household essentials, and vacuum cleaners are no exception.
Whether you're looking to upgrade to a high-performance vacuum, invest in a portable cleaner for small jobs or finally tackle deep carpet cleaning, this sales event has a wide range of options at unbeatable prices.
These vacuum deals from trusted brands like Dyson, Bissell and Hoover will help you keep your home spotless without breaking the bank.
Below are some of the top vacuums available for a steal during Prime Big Deal Days.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!
SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || APPLE || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH
Prime Day robot vacuum deals
Prime Day upright vacuum deals
Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery
- $129.60
- $239.99
- Amazon
Prime Day stick vacuum deals
Prime Day upholstery vacuum deals
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $81.99
- $123.59
- Amazon