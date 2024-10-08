Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Vacuum deals from Dyson, Bissell and more

Save big on top vacuum brands.

ByBethany Braun-Silva
October 8, 2024, 2:33 PM
Top vacuum deals for Prime Big Deal Days
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon - Shark, Dyson

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, happening Oct. 8-9, are the perfect opportunity to score major discounts on household essentials, and vacuum cleaners are no exception.

Whether you're looking to upgrade to a high-performance vacuum, invest in a portable cleaner for small jobs or finally tackle deep carpet cleaning, this sales event has a wide range of options at unbeatable prices.

These vacuum deals from trusted brands like Dyson, Bissell and Hoover will help you keep your home spotless without breaking the bank.

Below are some of the top vacuums available for a steal during Prime Big Deal Days.

Prime Day robot vacuum deals

32% off
Amazon

Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 3000Pa Cyclone Suction

  • $87.99
  • $129.99
  • Amazon
63% off
Amazon

roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

  • $219.99
  • $599.99
  • Amazon
34% off
Amazon

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum

  • $275
  • $419
  • Amazon
48% off
Amazon

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac

  • $129.99
  • $249.99
  • Amazon

Prime Day upright vacuum deals

42% off
Amazon

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum

  • $159.99
  • $279.99
  • Amazon
17% off
Amazon

Shark ZU102 Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum

  • $229.99
  • $279.99
  • Amazon
31% off
Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 3

  • $299.99
  • $439.99
  • Amazon
45% off
Amazon

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery

  • $129.60
  • $239.99
  • Amazon

Prime Day stick vacuum deals

25% off
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • $349
  • $469.99
  • Amazon
40% off
Amazon

Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum

  • $299.99
  • $499.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • $149.99
  • $199.99
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

  • $237.49
  • $295
  • Amazon

Prime Day upholstery vacuum deals

33% off
Amazon

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

  • $81.99
  • $123.59
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine

  • $89.99
  • $129.99
  • Amazon
38% off
Amazon

Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner

  • $170.99
  • $279.99
  • Amazon
45% off
Amazon

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

  • $129.60
  • $239.99
  • Amazon

Prime Day handheld vacuum deals

16% off
Amazon

Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

  • $24.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
24% off
Amazon

Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum

  • $59.99
  • $79.99
  • Amazon
55% off
Amazon

eufy by Anker HomeVac H11Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

  • $35.98
  • $79.99
  • Amazon
46% off
Amazon

Mini Portable Vacuum Cleaner

  • $39.99
  • $74.99
  • Amazon

