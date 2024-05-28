10 deals happening now on air conditioners, fans and other cooling systems

With Memorial Day weekend over, the official kickoff to summer is on the way.

Beyond all of the fun summer activities you might have planned looking for ways to beat the heat at home might also be top of mind.

To help you out, we rounded up all of the best deals on fans of all sizes and air conditioning units as we know that this purchase could be quite of an investment.

For example, right now the Dyson Cool Tower Fan is part of Best Buys Memorial Day sale and is marked down to under $300.

Scroll on to take the guesswork out of shopping with great deals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Fans on sale

28% off Amazon JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan This three-in-one pocket fan will keep you cool, but it also has a power bank and flashlight built in for a highly functional tool to keep in your warm-weather carryall. A single charge offers 12 to 19 hours of cooling time, and a palm-sized backup charger saves the day when you're on the beach, enjoying a hike or participating in any number of outdoor activites that don't allow for tons of charge time. $17.84

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best Buy Dyson - Cool Tower Fan AM07 - White/Silver Dyson's Cool Tower Fan has "Air Multiplier technology" to "[amplify $299.99 Best Buy Shop Now

11% off Amazon 20" Box Fan, 3 Settings, Max Cooling Technology, Carry Handle, White Fans of a basic box fan will love this affordable, top-selling model from Genesis. It has three speeds, sits on the floor and it's lightweight but tough -- all the classic elements you want. $30.99

$34.98 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Amazon Basics 3 Speed Small Room Air Circulator Fan For less than $20, this small but mighty tabletop fan packs a punch. $15.49

$19.96 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon Gaiatop Handheld Mini Fan Small enough to slip into even an evening purse, this fan doubles as an LED-lit makeup mirror for quick touch-ups on the go! $9.99

$11.99 Amazon Shop Now

Air conditioners on sale

28% off Walmart KLOUDIC Portable Air Conditioners This Walmart bestselling air conditioner has three wind speeds and adjustable wind direction. It can be used as a personal air conditioner, evaporative air cooler or an air humidifier. $42.99

$59.99 Walmart Shop Now

11% off Amazon Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White Amazon's Overall Pick for the best window unit AC is this popular Frigidaire model that offers 5,000 BTUs of cooling power, an easy-to-clean filter and an extra-long, three-prong power cord. $159

$179 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Cool rooms up to 700 square feet in size with this powerhouse of an air conditioner. It comes with a remote control, it's easy to roll from room to room and reviewers love how easy it is to install. $439.99

$569.99 Amazon Shop Now

62% off Walmart Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function Remote w/ Window Kit This is great option for folks looking to cool rooms up to 250 square feet. It also dehumidifies and it Freon-free so you can avoid any leaks that can be harmful to pets and children. $229.59

$619.99 Walmart Shop Now