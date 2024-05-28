10 deals happening now on air conditioners, fans and other cooling systems

Shop cooling system deals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

ByCasey DelBasso
May 28, 2024, 5:19 PM
Shop the best air conditioner and fan deals happening now
With Memorial Day weekend over, the official kickoff to summer is on the way.

Beyond all of the fun summer activities you might have planned looking for ways to beat the heat at home might also be top of mind.

To help you out, we rounded up all of the best deals on fans of all sizes and air conditioning units as we know that this purchase could be quite of an investment.

For example, right now the Dyson Cool Tower Fan is part of Best Buys Memorial Day sale and is marked down to under $300.

Scroll on to take the guesswork out of shopping with great deals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

Fans on sale

28% off
Amazon

JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan

This three-in-one pocket fan will keep you cool, but it also has a power bank and flashlight built in for a highly functional tool to keep in your warm-weather carryall. A single charge offers 12 to 19 hours of cooling time, and a palm-sized backup charger saves the day when you're on the beach, enjoying a hike or participating in any number of outdoor activites that don't allow for tons of charge time.

  • $17.84
  • $24.99
  • Amazon
Best Buy

Dyson - Cool Tower Fan AM07 - White/Silver

Dyson's Cool Tower Fan has "Air Multiplier technology" to "[amplify

  • $299.99
  • Best Buy
11% off
Amazon

20" Box Fan, 3 Settings, Max Cooling Technology, Carry Handle, White

Fans of a basic box fan will love this affordable, top-selling model from Genesis. It has three speeds, sits on the floor and it's lightweight but tough -- all the classic elements you want.

  • $30.99
  • $34.98
  • Amazon
22% off
Amazon

Amazon Basics 3 Speed Small Room Air Circulator Fan

For less than $20, this small but mighty tabletop fan packs a punch.

  • $15.49
  • $19.96
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

Gaiatop Handheld Mini Fan

Small enough to slip into even an evening purse, this fan doubles as an LED-lit makeup mirror for quick touch-ups on the go!

  • $9.99
  • $11.99
  • Amazon

Air conditioners on sale

28% off
Walmart

KLOUDIC Portable Air Conditioners

This Walmart bestselling air conditioner has three wind speeds and adjustable wind direction. It can be used as a personal air conditioner, evaporative air cooler or an air humidifier. 

  • $42.99
  • $59.99
  • Walmart
11% off
Amazon

Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White

Amazon's Overall Pick for the best window unit AC is this popular Frigidaire model that offers 5,000 BTUs of cooling power, an easy-to-clean filter and an extra-long, three-prong power cord.

  • $159
  • $179
  • Amazon
22% off
Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner

Cool rooms up to 700 square feet in size with this powerhouse of an air conditioner. It comes with a remote control, it's easy to roll from room to room and reviewers love how easy it is to install.

  • $439.99
  • $569.99
  • Amazon
62% off
Walmart

Costway 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function Remote w/ Window Kit

This is great option for folks looking to cool rooms up to 250 square feet. It also dehumidifies and it Freon-free so you can avoid any leaks that can be harmful to pets and children.

  • $229.59
  • $619.99
  • Walmart
21% off
Wayfair

GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

Ideal for small spaces such as apartment bedrooms or common areas, this is a great window unit that ranks high with buyers thanks to its no-frills, rock-solid construction and cooling ability.

  • $164
  • $207.90
  • Wayfair

