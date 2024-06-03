Shop the best tent and bedding camping gear

The National Park Service offers guidance on what to look for.

Taking hold of the great outdoors can be a rewarding activity to take part in as temperatures begin to rise at summer's doorstep. "In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks," wrote the famed Mark Twain.

In order to maximize return, it is crucial to confront the outdoors with the proper gear and equipment to make sure every "walk with nature" is taken with comfort and safety.

The National Park Service (NPS) offers specific guidance on the right gear for backpackers looking to enjoy the great outdoors via an overnight adventure.

The National Park Service suggests the most efficient tents to bring while maximizing space for shelter.

"Dome tents are popular because they offer the most interior space with the least amount of material, which saves weight if you're backpacking," notes the NPS, also adding that during summer months in some outdoor environments campers may find it preferable to sleep under the stars in a hammock, though use of hammocks may depend on specific park rules.

The sleeping set up for campers in a tent will generally require three items, a sleeping pad, to soften the terrain, a sleeping bag for warmth and protection and a pillow.

The NPS offers three different types of sleeping pads to maximize comfort.

"Foam pads are the most inexpensive solution, but they're bulky and not terribly cushioned. Air mattresses can be more comfortable but usually require an air compressor to inflate. Pads that are a hybrid foam and air offer the best of both worlds," reads the guidance.

The guidance offers flexibility for sleeping bags, noting that consumers should take into account their personal preference for size, comfort and weather conditions, also noting that several blankets can function as an alternative to sleeping bags.

Finally, the guidance suggests rather than packing a bulky pillow, campers can stuff a pillowcases with clothing.

Dome Tents for multi-person camping

Amazon Coleman Sundome Camping Tent Coleman's camping tent offers a dome shape and, according to the product description, a simple set up to save time on the trail. $91.00 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon EchoSmile Camping Instant Tent For a family camping trip, this tent is capable of fitting up to four sleeping bags inside, according to the product description. $84.99 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup Designed to increase airflow, this dome tent can take one minute to set up, according to the product description. $174.99

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

Inflatable and multi-room tents

8% off Amazon Easy Setup 4 Season Portable Inflatable Glamping Tent This inflatable camping tent can be set up quickly with a "self-supporting structure." $199.99

$219.00 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon CORE 12 Person Instant Cabin Tent This tent, which can be set up in minutes, can sleep up to six campers. $349.99

$399.99 Amazon Shop Now

Hybrid sleeping mats for camping

10% off Amazon Self Inflating Sleeping Pad, Foam Camping Mattress The hybrid air and foam option offer the best of both worlds, according to the NPS. $89.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Elegear Self Inflating Sleeping Pad Memory foam on this sleeping pad offers a "high resilience performance" for comfort while on hard surfaces. $79.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon tuphen Self Inflating Sleeping Pad for Camping This self inflating pad offers a warm sleeping surface as well as a sturdier bottom side, according to the product description. $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Camping sleeping bags

20% off Amazon FARLAND Sleeping Bags This sleeping bag can withstand freezing temperatures and has waterproof capabilties to perform in a a variety of environments. $39.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon REDCAMP Cotton Flannel Sleeping Bag This cotton-lined sleeping bag option can add comfort to a rugged terrain. $42.99

$45.99 Amazon Shop Now