Shop top men's toiletry bags for traveling

Shopping for a toiletry bag? We have you covered.

Toiletry bags may hold some of the essential items for your trip: dental hygiene products, skincare, hair care, medicines, and beyond.

So to help keep your toiletries safe and organized, we're rounding up toiletry bags for men from brands like Dagne Dover, Away and BAGSMART. We're including bags in various sizes and materials and with different organizational methods to best suit your needs, whether you're packing for a long vacation or an overnight trip.

Shop top picks for men’s toiletry bags ABC News Photo Illustration, Dange Dover, Amazon, Calpak

As you shop, consider how you want your toiletry bag to function once you arrive at your destination. For example, do you need a hanging bag you can store behind a door in a room with little storage or counter space? Do you need a water-resistant bag? Maybe you're looking for a stylish bag you can personalize with a monogram to make it your own.

Also, keep in mind if there are any travel regulations for your toiletries: a clear, resealable quart-sized bag can go in a carry-on and through TSA's checkpoint security.

Check out our picks for men's toiletry bags below to find the one that suits you best.

Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Travel Pouch This Mark & Graham bestselling leather travel pouch has a nylon lining and a zipper closure. It's available in five colors, including chocolate, black and navy. $149 Mark & Graham Shop Now

Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag Dagne Dover's gender neutral toiletry bag has a 4.9-star rating ad over 1,400 reviews. It's made with water-resistant neoprene material and features a removable air mesh zip-top pouch. There are elastic loops for toiletries and an external D-ring. Plus, it can be hand-washed with a mild detergent in cold water. $45 Dagne Dover Shop Now

Nordstrom Briggs & Riley Baseline Deluxe Hangable Kit This hanging Briggs & Riley kit has multiple pockets for shampoo, deodorant, skin care and beyond. It's water-resistant, lined and has a top carry handle in addition to its hanging hook. $129 Nordstrom Shop Now

Away The Large Toiletry Bag "Designed to fit all of your travel essentials, and then some," Away's website reads. This large toiletry bag has a 4.8-star rating and is available in five colors. It has an exterior zip pocket plus multiple interior compartments. You can personalize it too, to gift to any man in your life. $75 Away Shop Now

13% off Amazon BAGSMART Toiletry Bag for Men This BAGSMART bag has 4.7 stars and over 15,000 reviews. It's water-resistant and has elastic straps to hold toiletry bottles in its main compartment. There's also a front waterproof pocket and a dual-zippered opening. $19.99

$22.99 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon KOMALC Premium Buffalo Leather Unisex Toiletry Bag With 4.8 stars and over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, this toiletry bag is a great option. It features an external metal zipper for smaller items and a main interior compartment for essentials. $34.99

$45.99 Amazon Shop Now

CALPAK Small Clear Cosmetics Case CALPAK's small-size case is TSA-friendly for air travel. It's made with water-resistant PVC with two zippered compartments for your toiletries. It has a lay-flat carrying handle is available in 18 colors. This bag has 4.9 stars and over 1,000 reviews on CALPAK's website. $75 CALPAK Shop Now

Nordstrom Tumi Alpha 3 Travel Kit Tumi's Alpha 3 Travel Kit features a front zip-around closure, side-grab handle, exterior zip pocket and an interior zip pocket with elastic hoops. It also has an antibacterial lining. $175 Nordstrom Shop Now