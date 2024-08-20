Shop the top picks for portable air conditioners to cool any sized room

Portable air conditioners fill a necessary role for those living in buildings without sufficient central air conditioning or simply for residents who elect to have full use of an open window, rather than install an in-window unit.

Portable air conditioners are complimented with many advantages including adjustable digital settings comparable to any other type of air conditioning unit. Some items are offered with built-in dehumidifiers while others also come with heating options.

Portability is a helpful factor when looking to heat or cool rooms that may be difficult to do otherwise due to shape or furniture.

According to the Department of Energy, air conditioning systems are measured on a scale that generally ranges from 5,500 Btu per hour to 14,000 Btu per hour, which measures cooling capacity in the context of air conditioners.

"Proper sizing is very important for efficient air conditioning. Buying a larger capacity room air conditioner than is required won't make you feel more comfortable during the hot summer months," according to the DOE.

The DOE recommends 20 Btu for each square foot of living space. Recognizing your portable air conditioners' Btu and fitting it to your room size is a helpful step to take in not overusing energy when not necessary.

Portable air conditioners with heaters

Amazon Portable Air Conditioners 16000 BTU with Cooling With a 16,000 Btu this machine can cool large rooms up to 800 square feet. $359.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics Portable AC (Air Conditioner) The Amazon basics option comes with a heating system as well and has a Btu of 10,000, meaning it has the cooling capacity necessary for a space equaling 500 square feet. $374.90 Amazon Shop Now

Top picks for portable air conditioners

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner The Black + Decker product was reviewed by nearly 50,000 people and maintained over a 4-star review. The machine triples as a dehumidifier and fan with a 4,100 Btu, sizable for a roughly 200 square foot space. $329.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Keystone 8,000 BTU (5,500 BTU DOE) Portable Air Conditioner The simple, sleek white box design can fit aesthetically in most rooms, and with a Btu of 8,000 this product works best for smaller rooms around 400 square feet. $399.99

$499.99 Amazon Shop Now

15% off Amazon 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier This option comes in several different sizes, the smallest offers a 8,000 Btu setting which can work for a large bedroom or offices. A digital remote makes this product easier to use. $269.99

$319.99 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Whynter Portable Air Conditioner With a Btu of 9,500, this machine can cool rooms close to 500 square feet. $465.99

$599.99 Amazon Shop Now

Smaller portable air conditioners

17% off Amazon Evapolar evaCHILL Portable Air Conditioners - This sized-down option functions as a fan and comes with four speeds. $81.90

$99.00 Amazon Shop Now