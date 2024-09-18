Deals on indoor and outdoor furniture up to 79% off

Shop furniture sales from Wayfair, Crate & Barrel, Amazon and more.

ByClaire Peltier
September 18, 2024, 2:12 PM
From Wayfair to Crate & Barrel and beyond, shop today's deals on indoor and outdoor furniture.

Wayfair, for example, is running its Fall Deal Drop, with savings up to 70% off multiple categories including living room seating, bedroom furniture, entryway furniture, tables and more.

At Crate & Barrel, take up to 60% off "seasonal steals," including storage cabinets, dining chairs and beds. And don't miss West Elm's sale, featuring up to 50% off furniture as well.

We're rounding up picks across multiple brands to shop now. Continue below for more!

Deals on bedroom furniture

29% off
Wayfair

Alizai 6 - Drawer Dresser

  • $232.99
  • $330
  • Wayfair
48% off
Wayfair

Eberhart Metal Slat Bed

  • $304.99
  • $588
  • Wayfair
79% off
Wayfair

Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed, King

  • $245.99
  • $1199.96
  • Wayfair
53% off
Wayfair

Aizlyn Mid-Century Modern Solid Wood Groove-Handle Nightstands (Set of 2)

  • $256
  • $550
  • Wayfair
34% off
Wayfair

Hoop Glider with Ottoman

  • $149.99
  • $229.99
  • Wayfair
20% off
Amazon

Allewie Queen Size Lift Up Storage Bed

  • $219.98
  • $276.47
  • Amazon

Deals on living room furniture

52% off
Wayfair

Charitini Big Removable Wide Full Back Fabric Upholstered Swivel Armchair

  • $296.99
  • $618.99
  • Wayfair
62% off
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

  • $339.99
  • $910
  • Wayfair
69% off
Wayfair

Shipka 29'' Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

  • $144.99
  • $477
  • Wayfair
20% off
West Elm

Fluted Ceramic Side Table (13"–16")

  • $159.20 to $215.20
  • $199 - $269
  • West Elm

Deals on kitchen and dining furniture

22% off
Wayfair

Annibelle 67.5'' Kitchen Pantry

  • $186.99
  • $241
  • Wayfair
35% off
Wayfair

Eugley Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool

  • $179.99
  • $279.99
  • Wayfair
50% off
Wayfair

Kaia Rattan and Solid Wood Upholstered Stool

  • $256.99
  • $517
  • Wayfair
15% off
Amazon

OKD Farmhouse Wine Bar Cabinet w/Sliding Barn Door

  • $280.45
  • $329.99
  • Amazon

Deals on outdoor furniture

26% off
Wayfair

Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2)

  • $250
  • $339.98
  • Wayfair
71% off
Crate & Barrel

Zuma Upholstered Outdoor Bench

  • $199.97
  • $699
  • Crate & Barrel
33% off
Crate & Barrel

Morocco Graphite Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair with Arms

  • $199.97
  • $299
  • Crate & Barrel
20% off
Crate & Barrel

Ashore White Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion

  • $399.97
  • $500
  • Crate & Barrel
19% off
Crate & Barrel

Ophelia 16.5" x 13" Natural Small Planter

  • $119.20
  • $149
  • Crate & Barrel

