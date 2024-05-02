Home Depot Decor Days sale is here: Shop deals on furniture, mattresses and more
Home Depot is offering deals on brands like KitchenAid, Tempur-Pedic and more.
The Home Depot Decor Days sale is here!
From May 2-5, the home improvement retailer is offering out-of-this-world deals on lighting, mattresses, patio furniture, kitchen tools and more.
Making a large home improvement purchase is usually a financial investment, so finding ways to save can be very helpful.
Beyond just larger investment purchases like the Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress -- on sale for under $900 -- there are also deals on kitchen gadgets like the bestselling KitchenAid mixer, which is on sale for under $400.
If you have been waiting to shop, now is the time.
Check out some of the deals we think are worth every penny, below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Furniture
Serta Fayetteville 73.6 in. Square Arm Polyester Rectangle Sofa in. Cream
- $274
- $563
- The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Caville 42 in. W x 22 in. D x 34 in. H Single Sink Bath Vanity in Almond Latte with Carrara Marble Top
- $849
- $1699
- The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Nanterre 72 in W x 22 in D x 36 in H Double Sink Bath Vanity in Desert Birch With White Marble Top
- $1149
- $2299
- The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Rosebrook 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set with CushionGuard Plus Flax Cushions
- $880
- $2200
- The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Woodford 4-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Patio Conversation Set with CushionGuard Bright White Cushions
- $715
- $999
- The Home Depot
Lighting
Generation Lighting Driscoll 24.5 in. 3-Light Contemporary Modern Satin Brass Wall Bathroom Vanity Light with White Etched Glass
- $58
- $115
- The Home Depot
Hunter Cavera II 52 in. Indoor Matte Nickel Wifi-Enabled Smart Ceiling Fan with Light Kit & Remote
- $137.40
- $229
- The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Elmcroft 18.25 in. 2-Light Brushed Gold Farmhouse Vanity with Designer White Metal Shades
- $37.49
- $74.97
- The Home Depot
LNC Modern Frosted Black Porch Outdoor Wall Sconce 1-Light Classic Exterior Lantern with Mushroom Clear Seeded Glass Shade
- $58.99
- $113.25
- The Home Depot
Mattresses
Novilla 12 in. Medium to Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certification Mattresses
- $299
- $442.45
- The Home Depot
Sealy Posturepedic Lacey 13 in. Firm Hybrid Queen Mattress
- $849
- $1199
- The Home Depot
Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights King Firm 10.5 in. Mattress
- $629
- $949
- The Home Depot
Beautyrest Silver BRS900 11.75 in. Queen Extra Firm Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring
- $649
- $1093
- The Home Depot
Decor
StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot
- $49
- $99
- The Home Depot
StyleWell 11" x 14" Matted to 8" x 10" Black Gallery Wall Picture Frames (Set of 4)
- $44.50
- $89
- The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Oversized Black Metal Frame Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror (70 in. H x 29 in. W)
- $169.50
- $339
- The Home Depot
XRAMFY 30 in. W x 71 in. H Rectangular Black Aluminum Alloy Framed Modern Oversized Wall Mirror
- $183.74
- $229.68
- The Home Depot
XRAMFY 26 in. W x 38 in. H Rectangular Aluminum Alloy Framed Rounded Black Wall Mirror
- $59.49
- $69.99
- The Home Depot
Kitchenware
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Empire Red Stand Mixer with Flat Beater, 6-Wire Whip and Dough Hook Attachments
- $329.99
- $449.99
- The Home Depot
Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 17-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
- $129
- $229
- The Home Depot
Statement 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Black Knife Block Set
- $67.97
- $113.29
- The Home Depot
GRANITESTONE 12-Piece Aluminum Ultra Durable Diamond Infused Nonstick Cookware Set with Glass Lids
- $83.99
- $116.76
- The Home Depot