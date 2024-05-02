Home Depot is offering deals on brands like KitchenAid, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Home Depot Decor Days sale is here: Shop deals on furniture, mattresses and more

The Home Depot Decor Days sale is here!

From May 2-5, the home improvement retailer is offering out-of-this-world deals on lighting, mattresses, patio furniture, kitchen tools and more.

Making a large home improvement purchase is usually a financial investment, so finding ways to save can be very helpful.

Beyond just larger investment purchases like the Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress -- on sale for under $900 -- there are also deals on kitchen gadgets like the bestselling KitchenAid mixer, which is on sale for under $400.

If you have been waiting to shop, now is the time.

Check out some of the deals we think are worth every penny, below!

Furniture

51% off The Home Depot Serta Fayetteville 73.6 in. Square Arm Polyester Rectangle Sofa in. Cream $274

50% off The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection Caville 42 in. W x 22 in. D x 34 in. H Single Sink Bath Vanity in Almond Latte with Carrara Marble Top $849

50% off The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection Nanterre 72 in W x 22 in D x 36 in H Double Sink Bath Vanity in Desert Birch With White Marble Top $1149

60% off The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection Rosebrook 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set with CushionGuard Plus Flax Cushions $880

28% off The Home Depot Hampton Bay Woodford 4-Piece Eucalyptus Wood Patio Conversation Set with CushionGuard Bright White Cushions $715

Lighting

49% off The Home Depot Generation Lighting Driscoll 24.5 in. 3-Light Contemporary Modern Satin Brass Wall Bathroom Vanity Light with White Etched Glass $58

40% off The Home Depot Hunter Cavera II 52 in. Indoor Matte Nickel Wifi-Enabled Smart Ceiling Fan with Light Kit & Remote $137.40

49% off The Home Depot Hampton Bay Elmcroft 18.25 in. 2-Light Brushed Gold Farmhouse Vanity with Designer White Metal Shades $37.49

47% off The Home Depot LNC Modern Frosted Black Porch Outdoor Wall Sconce 1-Light Classic Exterior Lantern with Mushroom Clear Seeded Glass Shade $58.99

Mattresses

32% off The Home Depot Novilla 12 in. Medium to Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certification Mattresses $299

29% off The Home Depot Sealy Posturepedic Lacey 13 in. Firm Hybrid Queen Mattress $849

33% off The Home Depot Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights King Firm 10.5 in. Mattress $629

40% off The Home Depot Beautyrest Silver BRS900 11.75 in. Queen Extra Firm Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring $649

Decor

50% off The Home Depot StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot $49

50% off The Home Depot StyleWell 11" x 14" Matted to 8" x 10" Black Gallery Wall Picture Frames (Set of 4) $44.50

50% off The Home Depot Home Decorators Collection Oversized Black Metal Frame Windowpane Classic Floor Mirror (70 in. H x 29 in. W) $169.50

20% off The Home Depot XRAMFY 30 in. W x 71 in. H Rectangular Black Aluminum Alloy Framed Modern Oversized Wall Mirror $183.74

14% off The Home Depot XRAMFY 26 in. W x 38 in. H Rectangular Aluminum Alloy Framed Rounded Black Wall Mirror $59.49

Kitchenware

26% off The Home Depot KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Empire Red Stand Mixer with Flat Beater, 6-Wire Whip and Dough Hook Attachments $329.99

43% off The Home Depot Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 17-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set $129

40% off The Home Depot Statement 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Black Knife Block Set $67.97

