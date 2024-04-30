Shop the best lawn and gardening deals that are up to 66% off right now

We've rounded up the best gardening deals from Home Depot, Walmart and more.

ByCasey DelBasso
April 30, 2024, 5:40 PM
Deals to shop for gardening must-haves
With summer around the corner, it's the perfect time to revitalize your garden or outdoor space, especially if you have upcoming events like graduation parties or Memorial Day cookouts.

Giving your flower beds and overall landscaping a fresh look can significantly enhance the ambiance of your gatherings.

To help you get started, several major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot are currently offering great deals on various lawn and garden essentials. This includes everything from tools like shovels and rakes to decorative items like outdoor lights and planters, and even essential supplies like soil, mulch and a variety of plants.

Here's what you can consider to take full advantage of these deals based on what we have seen to be currently on sale.

Tools

This could be a good time to grab a new lawnmower, a hose, or specialized gardening tools like pruners and weeders.

Plants and seeds

Whether you want to add new colors to your garden with annuals or perennials, or start a vegetable garden, check for sales on seeds and plants.

Outdoor Furniture and Decor

To enhance your outdoor space, consider new furniture or decorative items like string lights, bird feeders or a new set of outdoor cushions for a fresh look.

Scroll on to check out some great deals on sale now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

53% off
Walmart

Costway 3 Tier Wooden Raised Vegetable Garden Bed Elevated Planter Kit Outdoor Gardening

  • $69.99
  • $149
  • Walmart
20% off
kohls

Pure Garden Folding Garden Stool & Tools 7-piece Set

  • $67.99
  • $84.99
  • kohls
12% off
Wayfair

Outsunny Hobby Greenhouse

  • $412.99
  • $472.99
  • Wayfair
20% off
Amazon

Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless (Push) Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + (500 CFM) Axial Leaf Blower (75+ Compatible Tools), (2) 2.0Ah Batteries and 30 Minute Rapid Charger

  • $479.99
  • $599.99
  • Amazon
66% off
Amazon

DII Natural Coir Geometric Modern Outdoor Door Mat

  • $10.95
  • $32.99
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

Ciays Propane Fire Pits 28 Inch Outdoor Gas Fire Pit

  • $149.99
  • $189.89
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Goplus 18-Inch Rolling Lawn Aerator, Garden Yard Rotary Push Tine Spike Soil Aeration, Heavy Duty Aerator Lawn Tool, 40.5-Inch Handle

  • $39.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
21% off
Wayfair

Amelia 2 Person Plastic Porch Swing

  • $579.99
  • $738.99
  • Wayfair
42% off
Amazon

GADI Raised Garden Bed Kit for Vegetables Flower Galvanized Metal Planter Boxs Designed for Easy DIY and Cleaning Not Twist Or Rot

  • $39.99
  • $69.99
  • Amazon
50% off
QVC

Garden Weasel Claw Pro Cultivator w/ Adjustable Steel Tines

  • $17.99
  • $36
  • QVC
50% off
Home Depot

Tioman Hardwood Outdoor Accent Planter Potting Bench

  • $17.99
  • $36
  • Home Depot
37% off
Walmart

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Brushless Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower

  • $249
  • $399
  • Walmart

