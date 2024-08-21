Early Labor Day sales on laptops by Apple, Samsung and more
Find deals on laptops from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and beyond.
Whether you're heading back to school or your personal laptop needs an upgrade, shop deals on laptops ahead of Labor Day.
As with mattresses and appliances, retailers are dishing out deals on tech as we approach the end of summer. Shop now and find savings on laptops as well as tablets from brands like HP, Apple and Lenovo.
For example, save $370 on a Lenovo touchscreen laptop and $500 on an Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy. Plus, find deals at Samsung, Walmart and Amazon, among other retailers.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Early Labor Day sales on laptops
Apple - MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - M3 Pro chip - 18GB Memory - 14-core GPU - 512GB SSD - Space Black
- $1499
- $1999
- Best Buy
HP Stream 14 inch Laptop Intel Processor N4120 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Pink
- $179
- $229
- Walmart
Sales on iPads and tablets
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray
- $199
- $329
- Amazon
Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) M2 Wi-Fi + Cellular - 512GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)
- $899
- $1299
- Best Buy