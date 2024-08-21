Early Labor Day sales on laptops by Apple, Samsung and more

Whether you're heading back to school or your personal laptop needs an upgrade, shop deals on laptops ahead of Labor Day.

As with mattresses and appliances, retailers are dishing out deals on tech as we approach the end of summer. Shop now and find savings on laptops as well as tablets from brands like HP, Apple and Lenovo.

For example, save $370 on a Lenovo touchscreen laptop and $500 on an Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy. Plus, find deals at Samsung, Walmart and Amazon, among other retailers.

Early Labor Day sales on laptops

25% off Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 $999.99 $1349.99 Samsung

$1349.99 Samsung Shop Now

38% off Samsung Galaxy Book4 $549.99 $899.99 Samsung

$899.99 Samsung Shop Now

35% off Best Buy Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop $679.99 $1049.99 Best Buy

$1049.99 Best Buy Shop Now

25% off Best Buy Apple - MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - M3 Pro chip - 18GB Memory - 14-core GPU - 512GB SSD - Space Black $1499 $1999 Best Buy

$1999 Best Buy Shop Now

38% off Walmart HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop $599 $979 Walmart

$979 Walmart Shop Now

7% off Walmart Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop - Space Gray $649 $699 Walmart

$699 Walmart Shop Now

21% off Walmart HP Stream 14 inch Laptop Intel Processor N4120 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Pink $179 $229 Walmart

$229 Walmart Shop Now

61% off Walmart AEEZO 15.6''Laptop 12GB DDR4 512GB SSD $269.99 $699.99 Walmart

$699.99 Walmart Shop Now

26% off Amazon ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6" HD Laptop $169.99 $229.99 Amazon

$229.99 Amazon Shop Now

13% off Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14"FHD Laptop $319 $369 Walmart

$369 Walmart Shop Now

Sales on iPads and tablets

39% off Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray $199 $329 Amazon

$329 Amazon Shop Now

44% off Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $99.99 $179.99 Amazon

$179.99 Amazon Shop Now