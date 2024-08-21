Early Labor Day sales on laptops by Apple, Samsung and more

Find deals on laptops from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and beyond.

ByClaire Peltier
August 21, 2024, 11:01 AM
ABC News Photo Illustration

Whether you're heading back to school or your personal laptop needs an upgrade, shop deals on laptops ahead of Labor Day.

As with mattresses and appliances, retailers are dishing out deals on tech as we approach the end of summer. Shop now and find savings on laptops as well as tablets from brands like HP, Apple and Lenovo.

For example, save $370 on a Lenovo touchscreen laptop and $500 on an Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy. Plus, find deals at Samsung, Walmart and Amazon, among other retailers.

25% off
Samsung

Galaxy Book4 360

  • $999.99
  • $1349.99
  • Samsung
38% off
Samsung

Galaxy Book4

  • $549.99
  • $899.99
  • Samsung
35% off
Best Buy

Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop

  • $679.99
  • $1049.99
  • Best Buy
25% off
Best Buy

Apple - MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - M3 Pro chip - 18GB Memory - 14-core GPU - 512GB SSD - Space Black

  • $1499
  • $1999
  • Best Buy
38% off
Walmart

HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop

  • $599
  • $979
  • Walmart
7% off
Walmart

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop - Space Gray

  • $649
  • $699
  • Walmart
21% off
Walmart

HP Stream 14 inch Laptop Intel Processor N4120 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Pink

  • $179
  • $229
  • Walmart
61% off
Walmart

AEEZO 15.6''Laptop 12GB DDR4 512GB SSD

  • $269.99
  • $699.99
  • Walmart
26% off
Amazon

ASUS 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6" HD Laptop

  • $169.99
  • $229.99
  • Amazon
13% off
Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14"FHD Laptop

  • $319
  • $369
  • Walmart

Sales on iPads and tablets

39% off
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray

  • $199
  • $329
  • Amazon
44% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

  • $99.99
  • $179.99
  • Amazon
30% off
Best Buy

Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) M2 Wi-Fi + Cellular - 512GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)

  • $899
  • $1299
  • Best Buy

