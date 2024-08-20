Early Labor Day appliance sales: The Home Depot, Best Buy and more

Ahead of Labor Day, shop early sales on large and small appliances.

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 2., and retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy are offering deals on appliances, including refrigerators, ranges and more to celebrate.

There are deals to shop now, but we expect more to become available as we near September.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Early Labor Day appliance sales

Shop up to 30% off select appliances at The Home Depot. Starting Aug. 22., find up to $1050 off select appliances.

32% off The Home Depot Frigidaire 30 in. 5 Burner Element Freestanding Electric Range in Stainless Steel with Dual Expandable Element and Quick Boil $628

$929 The Home Depot Shop Now

37% off The Home Depot Haier 14.5 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Counter Depth $999

$1599 The Home Depot Shop Now

39% off The Home Depot GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA $438

$729 The Home Depot Shop Now

Keep an eye on Amazon for deals on appliances, like the Ninja personal blender.

35% off Amazon Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender $44.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Amazon Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer that Cooks, Crisps, Roasts, Bakes, Reheats and Dehydrates, with 5.5 Quart Capacity $109.99

$169.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black $59.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

At Walmart, find deals on small appliances like the Ninja air fryer and an Aeitto blender.

43% off Walmart Aeitto® Blenders for Kitchen, High Speed Blenders for Shakes and Smoothies with 1500-Watt Motor, 68 Oz, Silver $89.99

$159.99 Walmart Shop Now

22% off Walmart Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, Black, AF100WM, Black/Grey $69

$89 Walmart Shop Now

64% off Walmart VAVSEA Immersion Hand Blender $35.99

$99.99 Walmart Shop Now

Sur La Table's small appliance sale features deals on brands like Cuisinart, All-Clad, Zwilling and more.

51% off Sur La Table All-Clad Deep Fryer, 3.5L $149.96

$310 Sur La Table Shop Now

56% off Sur La Table Cuisinart Griddler $79.96

$185 Sur La Table Shop Now

41% off Sur La Table Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender $99.96

$170 Sur La Table Shop Now

Shop up to 35% off select major appliances now through Aug. 21 at Lowe's.

39% off Lowe's GE 27.7-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR $1999

$3299 Lowe's Shop Now

36% off Lowe's GE Dry Boost 24-in Top Control Built-In Dishwasher With Third Rack (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR, 47-dBA Very Quiet (43-50 Db) $569

$899 Lowe's Shop Now

31% off Lowe's Samsung 30-in Glass Top 5 Burners 6.3-cu ft Self-Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Smart Electric Range (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel) $749

$1099 Lowe's Shop Now

Shop deals on appliances at Best Buy, like $999 off a GE stainless steel refrigerator and more. Plus, save an extra $100 on select Whirlpool washer and dryer pairs and get up to a $300 Best Buy e-Gift card with select Samsung refrigerators.

35% off Best Buy GE - 20.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator with Space Saving Icemaker - Stainless Steel $1799.99

$2799 Best Buy Shop Now

21% off Best Buy Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center - Stainless Steel $2399.99

$3059.99 Best Buy Shop Now