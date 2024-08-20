Early Labor Day appliance sales: The Home Depot, Best Buy and more
Shop sales on appliances ahead of Labor Day weekend.
Ahead of Labor Day, shop early sales on large and small appliances.
Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 2., and retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy are offering deals on appliances, including refrigerators, ranges and more to celebrate.
There are deals to shop now, but we expect more to become available as we near September.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Early Labor Day appliance sales
The Home Depot
Shop up to 30% off select appliances at The Home Depot. Starting Aug. 22., find up to $1050 off select appliances.
Frigidaire 30 in. 5 Burner Element Freestanding Electric Range in Stainless Steel with Dual Expandable Element and Quick Boil
- $628
- $929
- The Home Depot
Haier 14.5 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Counter Depth
- $999
- $1599
- The Home Depot
GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA
- $438
- $729
- The Home Depot
Amazon
Keep an eye on Amazon for deals on appliances, like the Ninja personal blender.
Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer that Cooks, Crisps, Roasts, Bakes, Reheats and Dehydrates, with 5.5 Quart Capacity
- $109.99
- $169.99
- Amazon
Walmart
At Walmart, find deals on small appliances like the Ninja air fryer and an Aeitto blender.
Aeitto® Blenders for Kitchen, High Speed Blenders for Shakes and Smoothies with 1500-Watt Motor, 68 Oz, Silver
- $89.99
- $159.99
- Walmart
Sur La Table
Sur La Table's small appliance sale features deals on brands like Cuisinart, All-Clad, Zwilling and more.
Lowe's
Shop up to 35% off select major appliances now through Aug. 21 at Lowe's.
GE 27.7-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR
- $1999
- $3299
- Lowe's
GE Dry Boost 24-in Top Control Built-In Dishwasher With Third Rack (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR, 47-dBA Very Quiet (43-50 Db)
- $569
- $899
- Lowe's
Samsung 30-in Glass Top 5 Burners 6.3-cu ft Self-Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Smart Electric Range (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel)
- $749
- $1099
- Lowe's
Best Buy
Shop deals on appliances at Best Buy, like $999 off a GE stainless steel refrigerator and more. Plus, save an extra $100 on select Whirlpool washer and dryer pairs and get up to a $300 Best Buy e-Gift card with select Samsung refrigerators.
GE - 20.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator with Space Saving Icemaker - Stainless Steel
- $1799.99
- $2799
- Best Buy
Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center - Stainless Steel
- $2399.99
- $3059.99
- Best Buy
Samsung - 5.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash - Brushed Black
- $749.99
- $1099.99
- Best Buy