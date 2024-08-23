Labor Day 2024: Shop early deals on TVs from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
August 23, 2024, 1:42 PM

Labor Day is right around the corner, and with it comes one of the best times of the year to shop for TV deals.

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 2, and there have already been early discounts on TVs from mass retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Whether you're looking to upgrade a home theater system or get a new TV for your living room, you can save big on top brands ranging from LG, Sony, Toshiba and several others.

Timing is key when shopping for these deals, and many stores start rolling their sales out during the days leading up to the holiday.

Below, check out some early deals that could bring you closer to getting the TV of your dreams — at a fraction of the cost.

30% off
Amazon

INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

  • $139.99
  • $199.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

  • $238
  • $298
  • Walmart
17% off
Amazon

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV

  • $369.99
  • $449.99
  • Amazon
27% off
Best Buy

Toshiba - 75" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

  • $469.99
  • $649.99
  • Best Buy
26% off
Amazon

Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series

  • $1098
  • $1498
  • Amazon
50% off
Best Buy

LG - 48" Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2024)

  • $746.99
  • $1499.99
  • Best Buy
10% off
Walmart

onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television (100012589)

  • $88
  • $98
  • Walmart
17% off
Best Buy

Hisense - 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV (2024)

  • $497.99
  • $599.99
  • Best Buy
6% off
Best Buy

TCL - 85" Class S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV (2023)

  • $797.99
  • $849.99
  • Best Buy
11% off
Walmart

VIZIO 65" Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (New) V4K65M-0804

  • $378
  • $428
  • Walmart

