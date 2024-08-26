Top 5 sales to shop on headphones and earbuds this Labor Day
Shop Labor Day sales on headphones from Apple, Sony and more.
This Labor Day, you can score a ton of deals and discounts on tech products such as headphones and earbuds.
Depending on your budget and priorities, there are several great sales that are worth considering. From the Sony WF Wireless Earbuds that are under $300 to the fan-favorite Apple AirPods Max that are $399 -- down from $549 -- we've rounded up five top deals we think are worth the purchase.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your current headphone setup for your commute to work, sending a first-time college student back to school, or getting in your hours at the gym, having the right set of headphones can be a game-changer.
With noise-canceling technology becoming more of an essential in headphones in the past several years, it is a feature to consider when making a purchase.
Scroll on to check out these sales that will be music to your ears.
Sony WF Wireless Earbuds
The Sony WF Wireless earbuds are known for their sound quality and noise-canceling capabilities. Right now at Best Buy, they are on sale for under $300, which makes them a great pick for those looking to upgrade their current earbuds or for a college student heading back to campus for a new semester.
Sony - WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
- $249.99
- $299.99
- Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds also offer noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. Overall, reviews say that the comfort of the earbuds is also a win. A few reviewers also mentioned that the sound quality is worth the spend. Right now, for Labor Day, you can save 16% and get them for $249.
Apple AirPods Max
The Apple AirPods Max are rarely on sale, and with a regular price tag of over $500, scooping up these headphones -- which boast a 4.6 star rating on Amazon -- is something you may want to consider.
SoundPEATS Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Earphones
For a more budget-friendly purchase, the SoundPEATS hybrid noise-canceling earbuds are on sale, coming in under $100 with an average 4.3 star rating on Amazon.
SoundPEATS Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Earphones
- $55.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Right now, these over-ear Bose noise-canceling headphones are $100 off at Best Buy and offer features like being able to browse your music without ever touching your phone.
Bose - QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Cypress Green
- $249
- $349
- Best Buy