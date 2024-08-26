Top 5 sales to shop on headphones and earbuds this Labor Day

This Labor Day, you can score a ton of deals and discounts on tech products such as headphones and earbuds.

Depending on your budget and priorities, there are several great sales that are worth considering. From the Sony WF Wireless Earbuds that are under $300 to the fan-favorite Apple AirPods Max that are $399 -- down from $549 -- we've rounded up five top deals we think are worth the purchase.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current headphone setup for your commute to work, sending a first-time college student back to school, or getting in your hours at the gym, having the right set of headphones can be a game-changer.

With noise-canceling technology becoming more of an essential in headphones in the past several years, it is a feature to consider when making a purchase.

Scroll on to check out these sales that will be music to your ears.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Sony WF Wireless Earbuds

The Sony WF Wireless earbuds are known for their sound quality and noise-canceling capabilities. Right now at Best Buy, they are on sale for under $300, which makes them a great pick for those looking to upgrade their current earbuds or for a college student heading back to campus for a new semester.

16% off Best Buy Sony - WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $249.99

$299.99 Best Buy Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds also offer noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. Overall, reviews say that the comfort of the earbuds is also a win. A few reviewers also mentioned that the sound quality is worth the spend. Right now, for Labor Day, you can save 16% and get them for $249.

16% off Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds $249

$299 Amazon Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max are rarely on sale, and with a regular price tag of over $500, scooping up these headphones -- which boast a 4.6 star rating on Amazon -- is something you may want to consider.

27% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $399

$549 Amazon Shop Now

SoundPEATS Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Earphones

For a more budget-friendly purchase, the SoundPEATS hybrid noise-canceling earbuds are on sale, coming in under $100 with an average 4.3 star rating on Amazon.

29% off Amazon SoundPEATS Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Earphones $55.99

$79.99 Amazon Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Right now, these over-ear Bose noise-canceling headphones are $100 off at Best Buy and offer features like being able to browse your music without ever touching your phone.