27 picks from Oprah's Favorite Things to gift this holiday season

Oprah's Favorite Things have been announced just in time for the holiday season.

Oprah Winfrey's picks, separated into gifting categories like "Stylish Gifts," "Kitchen Gifts" and "Tech Gifts," provide shoppers inspiration during what can be an overwhelming season.

We've gone through Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 and selected the items that caught our eye: the PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Blow Dryer, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and Cozy Earth's Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set, to name a few.

These items make great gifts for anyone in your life, from moms and dads to grandparents, colleagues and beyond. Shop gifts starting at under $50, ideal for Secret Santa and white elephant parties, as well as gifts on sale at Amazon now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $50

19% off Amazon McEvoy Ranch Whipped Body Butter $39.20

$49 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon TRUFF Holiday Gift Set $27.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon FLOR DE LA JARA Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil $27.20 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Grace & Company Silky Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin $28.80 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Orijin Bees Cuddle Bees Plush Dolls $34.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Brouk & Co Leah 5 Eyewear & Jewelry Case $23.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Justin Gregory Faux Leather Glove $39.20

$49 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Peepers by PeeperSpecs Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses $29 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon PIXIE MOOD Every Think Travel and Airplane Neck Pillow $40 Amazon Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $100

Amazon Luxe Pyramid Tea Bag Gift Set $89.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon French Broad Chocolate Classic Hot Chocolate Collection $59 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Cincha Canvas Go-Tote Bag, Water-Resistant $95.20

$119 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Watch Me Melt Essential Jackets $52 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Original HydroBag | Quilted Water Bottle Holder with Strap $59 Amazon Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $200

20% off Amazon PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Blow Dryer with Four Attachments for Curly & Coily Hair $151.20

$189 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon TATCHA Hinoki Body Care Trio for Moisturized, Nourished Skin $112 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Scout Wi-Fi Solar Powered Smart Bird Feeder $179.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon AromaTech Ambience Scent Diffuser for Essential Oil Blends & Fragrances $185

$257 Amazon Shop Now

21% off Amazon Messermeister Avanta 10-Piece Pakkawood Knife Block Set $179.95

$229.95 Amazon Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $300

16% off Amazon Bose Ultra Open Earbuds $249

$299 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon GreenPan Nova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set $239.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian $189.99

$349.95 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Café Couture Oven with 14 essential cooking modes $299

$449 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker $219.90

$249.99 Amazon Shop Now

Cozy Earth Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set $230 Cozy Earth Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things: Splurge-worthy gifts

Amazon TheraGun Prime Plus Heated, Powerful Massage Gun for Enhanced Warm-Up & Workout Recovery $399 Amazon Shop Now