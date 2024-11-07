Your Voice Your Vote 2024

27 picks from Oprah's Favorite Things to gift this holiday season

Top gift picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2024.

ByClaire Peltier
November 7, 2024, 4:22 AM
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 gift picks
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 gift picks
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things have been announced just in time for the holiday season.

Oprah Winfrey's picks, separated into gifting categories like "Stylish Gifts," "Kitchen Gifts" and "Tech Gifts," provide shoppers inspiration during what can be an overwhelming season.

We've gone through Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 and selected the items that caught our eye: the PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Blow Dryer, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and Cozy Earth's Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set, to name a few.

These items make great gifts for anyone in your life, from moms and dads to grandparents, colleagues and beyond. Shop gifts starting at under $50, ideal for Secret Santa and white elephant parties, as well as gifts on sale at Amazon now.

Continue below to shop.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $50

19% off
Amazon

McEvoy Ranch Whipped Body Butter

  • $39.20
  • $49
  • Amazon
Amazon

TRUFF Holiday Gift Set

  • $27.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

FLOR DE LA JARA Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • $27.20
  • Amazon
Amazon

Grace & Company Silky Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin

  • $28.80
  • Amazon
Amazon

Orijin Bees Cuddle Bees Plush Dolls

  • $34.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Brouk & Co Leah 5 Eyewear & Jewelry Case

  • $23.99
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

Justin Gregory Faux Leather Glove

  • $39.20
  • $49
  • Amazon
Amazon

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

  • $29
  • Amazon
Amazon

PIXIE MOOD Every Think Travel and Airplane Neck Pillow

  • $40
  • Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $100

Amazon

Luxe Pyramid Tea Bag Gift Set

  • $89.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

French Broad Chocolate Classic Hot Chocolate Collection

  • $59
  • Amazon
19% off
Amazon

Cincha Canvas Go-Tote Bag, Water-Resistant

  • $95.20
  • $119
  • Amazon
Amazon

Watch Me Melt Essential Jackets

  • $52
  • Amazon
Amazon

Original HydroBag | Quilted Water Bottle Holder with Strap

  • $59
  • Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $200

20% off
Amazon

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Blow Dryer with Four Attachments for Curly & Coily Hair

  • $151.20
  • $189
  • Amazon
Amazon

TATCHA Hinoki Body Care Trio for Moisturized, Nourished Skin

  • $112
  • Amazon
Amazon

Scout Wi-Fi Solar Powered Smart Bird Feeder

  • $179.99
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

AromaTech Ambience Scent Diffuser for Essential Oil Blends & Fragrances

  • $185
  • $257
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

Messermeister Avanta 10-Piece Pakkawood Knife Block Set

  • $179.95
  • $229.95
  • Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $300

16% off
Amazon

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

  • $249
  • $299
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

GreenPan Nova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set

  • $239.99
  • $299.99
  • Amazon
45% off
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian

  • $189.99
  • $349.95
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Café Couture Oven with 14 essential cooking modes

  • $299
  • $449
  • Amazon
12% off
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker

  • $219.90
  • $249.99
  • Amazon
Cozy Earth

Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set

  • $230
  • Cozy Earth

Oprah's Favorite Things: Splurge-worthy gifts

Amazon

TheraGun Prime Plus Heated, Powerful Massage Gun for Enhanced Warm-Up & Workout Recovery

  • $399
  • Amazon
Amazon

Wonder Boot Leather & Shearling

  • $439
  • Amazon

