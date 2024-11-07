National Election Results: presidential
27 picks from Oprah's Favorite Things to gift this holiday season
Oprah's Favorite Things have been announced just in time for the holiday season.
Oprah Winfrey's picks, separated into gifting categories like "Stylish Gifts," "Kitchen Gifts" and "Tech Gifts," provide shoppers inspiration during what can be an overwhelming season.
We've gone through Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 and selected the items that caught our eye: the PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Blow Dryer, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and Cozy Earth's Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set, to name a few.
These items make great gifts for anyone in your life, from moms and dads to grandparents, colleagues and beyond. Shop gifts starting at under $50, ideal for Secret Santa and white elephant parties, as well as gifts on sale at Amazon now.
Continue below to shop.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $50
Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $100
Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $200
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Blow Dryer with Four Attachments for Curly & Coily Hair
- $151.20
- $189
- Amazon
AromaTech Ambience Scent Diffuser for Essential Oil Blends & Fragrances
- $185
- $257
- Amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things: Gifts under $300
GreenPan Nova Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set
- $239.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things: Splurge-worthy gifts
TheraGun Prime Plus Heated, Powerful Massage Gun for Enhanced Warm-Up & Workout Recovery
- $399
- Amazon