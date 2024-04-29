Shop up to 55% off men's deals from Nordstrom's limited-time sale

Shop new markdowns from Nordstrom's current sale.

ByClaire Peltier
April 29, 2024, 12:31 PM
Top men’s finds from Nordstrom’s sale
ABC News Photo Illustration, Nordstrom

There's a limited-time sale at Nordstrom.

Ahead of Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations and the upcoming summer season, we're keeping an eye on deals from retailers you won't want to miss.

What is on sale at Nordstrom?

Nordstrom's Limited-Time Sale is broken down into the following categories: Under $100, Women, Men, Kids, Shoes, Home and Beauty. There are more than 11,000 items marked on sale. Prices start at $4.25.

There are additional offerings, like 3x points on beauty for Nordy Club members.

For a limited time, get free 2-business-day shipping on thousands of items in selected areas. Shoppers can enter their shipping ZIP code while shopping to see if an item is eligible.

Shoppers can also visit Nordstrom's New Markdowns section to check out the latest offerings.

What is on sale for men at Nordstrom?

For those interested in products for men, there are new markdowns on everything from cashmere polos and water-resistant pants to boots, watches and men's travel luggage.

Brands on sale include Johnston & Murphy, Buck Mason, Beyond Yoga, Adidas, Vince, Carhartt, and Nike, to name a few.

Check out our picks below.

Men's sale on spring and summer apparel

40% off
Nordstrom

AlphaTauri Pocas Pleat Front Water Resistant Stretch Performance Pants

  • $144
  • $240
  • Nordstrom
25% off
Nordstrom

Buck Mason Draped Twill Camp Shirt

  • $88.50
  • $118
  • Nordstrom
19% off
Nordstrom

adidas Golf Go-To Piqué Polo

  • $64
  • $80
  • Nordstrom
55% off
Nordstrom

Officine Générale Kit Lyocell & Cashmere Polo

  • $191.25
  • $425
  • Nordstrom
30% off
Nordstrom

adidas Originals Trefoil Essentials Joggers

  • $42
  • $60
  • Nordstrom
30% to 50% off
Nordstrom

Tommy Bahama Coastline Pull-On Stretch Corduroy Shorts

  • $55 to $77
  • $110 - $110
  • Nordstrom
25% off
Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga Always Beyond Crewneck Sweatshirt, Grey Sage

  • $74.25
  • $99
  • Nordstrom

Men's sale on accessories

30% off
Nordstrom

Barbour Essential Waxed Cotton Messenger Bag

  • $126
  • $180
  • Nordstrom
23% off
Nordstrom

Heritage Hardshell Large Carry-On Luggage Herschel Supply Co., Black

  • $192.50
  • $250
  • Nordstrom
25% off
Nordstrom

Daniel Wellington Quadro Pressed Sheffield Leather Strap Watch, 20mm x 26mm

  • $126.75
  • $169
  • Nordstrom
29% off
Nordstrom

Prada Linea Rossa 58mm Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses

  • $279.30
  • $399
  • Nordstrom
30% off
Nordstrom

Montblanc Horseshoe Buckle Calfskin Leather Belt

  • $346.50
  • $495
  • Nordstrom
29% off
Nordstrom

Maui Jim Local Kine 61mm Polarized Sunglasses, Dk Brown/ Tan/ Cream

  • $195.30
  • $279
  • Nordstrom

Men's sale on shoes

30% off
Nordstrom

Vince Fulton Sneaker, Pinegreen

  • $157.50
  • $225
  • Nordstrom
40% off
Nordstrom

Johnston & Murphy Knox Boot (Men)

  • $169.90
  • $285
  • Nordstrom
25% off
Nordstrom

Nike Vomero 17 Running Shoe

  • $119.99
  • $160
  • Nordstrom
44% off
Nordstrom

Santoni Rock Chukka Boot

  • $451
  • $820
  • Nordstrom
29% to 34% off
Nordstrom

ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50 Sneaker

  • $71.47 to $76.99
  • $109.95 - $109.95
  • Nordstrom

Men's sale on beauty

15% off
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

  • $165.75 to $378.25
  • $195 - $445
  • Nordstrom
30% off
Nordstrom

MALIN+GOETZ That's the Spirit Candle & Eau de Parfum Gift Set

  • $86.80
  • $124
  • Nordstrom
15% off
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Since 1851 Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

  • $28.05 to $41.65
  • $33 - $49
  • Nordstrom
15% off
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

  • $20.40 to $140.25
  • $24 - $165
  • Nordstrom

