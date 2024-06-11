Shop the best pingpong equipment to play like a pro

Whether you're an Olympic champion or a casual basement player, having the right gear for a game of table tennis (or pingpong) can make all the difference in your shot and gameplay.

Table tennis, an Olympic sport since 1988, has dominated households and sports clubs for years. An easy-to-play sport that requires minimal setup and a low barrier of entry to play at an amateur level, it's easy to see why kids and adults alike find fun in this miniature paddle sport.

The International Table Tennis Federation, the governing body for competitive table tennis play, approves nets, tables and balls of all varieties for consumers looking to play table tennis in a manner compliant with international rules. Even if abiding by professional guidelines is not important to you, high quality gear will ensure durability for riveting rallies with friends and competitors for years to come.

Below, find highly rated options for paddles and ITTF-certified balls, tables and nets to make sure you're playing like a pro, no matter the setting.

Pingpong tables

Amazon Butterfly Space Saver 22 The foldaway capabilities make this product ideal to stow away and save space when storing in limited-space areas. $1499.67 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon JOOLA Inside - Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table The clamp system highlighted in the product description makes for an easy experience while adjusting nets on the table. $429.95 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon STIGA Optimum 30 Table Tennis Table Stiga, one of the premier brands in table tennis tables, has 10 different models approved by the ITTF. $1399.99

$1499.99 Amazon Shop Now

Pingpong balls

40% off Amazon STIGA Ping Pong Balls These balls are designed for durability in recreational play, according to the product description. $2.99

$4.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Butterfly R40+ Table Tennis Balls These ITTF-designed balls boast a "reliable bounce" due to even roundness. $8.99 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon NITTAKU 3-Star Premium 40+ Table Tennis Balls The Nittaku brand balls are the official balls used at U.S. Nationals and U.S. Open tournaments. $29.95

$33.95 Amazon Shop Now

Pingpong nets

20% off Amazon STIGA Premium Clipper 72" Regulation Table A net adjustment system allows players to adjust the net to make it as taut as needed for gameplay. $39.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon JOOLA WM Professional Table Tennis Net Included metal posts make for easy manual installment of this ITTF-approved net, according to the product description. $70.90 Amazon Shop Now

Pingpong paddles

Shop these popular brands of paddles with high-rated reviews for help with spin and power.

12% off Amazon NIBIRU SPORT Ping Pong Paddle Sets These paddles were rated over 8,000 times with a positive average review. They feature durable handles with "crack-resistant wood," according to the product description. $26.99

$30.99 Amazon Shop Now