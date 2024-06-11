Shop the best pingpong equipment to play like a pro
The International Table Tennis Foundation offers certification for products.
Whether you're an Olympic champion or a casual basement player, having the right gear for a game of table tennis (or pingpong) can make all the difference in your shot and gameplay.
Table tennis, an Olympic sport since 1988, has dominated households and sports clubs for years. An easy-to-play sport that requires minimal setup and a low barrier of entry to play at an amateur level, it's easy to see why kids and adults alike find fun in this miniature paddle sport.
The International Table Tennis Federation, the governing body for competitive table tennis play, approves nets, tables and balls of all varieties for consumers looking to play table tennis in a manner compliant with international rules. Even if abiding by professional guidelines is not important to you, high quality gear will ensure durability for riveting rallies with friends and competitors for years to come.
Below, find highly rated options for paddles and ITTF-certified balls, tables and nets to make sure you're playing like a pro, no matter the setting.
Pingpong tables
Butterfly Space Saver 22
The foldaway capabilities make this product ideal to stow away and save space when storing in limited-space areas.
- $1499.67
- Amazon
JOOLA Inside - Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table
The clamp system highlighted in the product description makes for an easy experience while adjusting nets on the table.
- $429.95
- Amazon
STIGA Optimum 30 Table Tennis Table
Stiga, one of the premier brands in table tennis tables, has 10 different models approved by the ITTF.
- $1399.99
- $1499.99
- Amazon
Pingpong balls
STIGA Ping Pong Balls
These balls are designed for durability in recreational play, according to the product description.
- $2.99
- $4.99
- Amazon
Butterfly R40+ Table Tennis Balls
These ITTF-designed balls boast a "reliable bounce" due to even roundness.
- $8.99
- Amazon
NITTAKU 3-Star Premium 40+ Table Tennis Balls
The Nittaku brand balls are the official balls used at U.S. Nationals and U.S. Open tournaments.
- $29.95
- $33.95
- Amazon
Pingpong nets
STIGA Premium Clipper 72" Regulation Table
A net adjustment system allows players to adjust the net to make it as taut as needed for gameplay.
- $39.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
JOOLA WM Professional Table Tennis Net
Included metal posts make for easy manual installment of this ITTF-approved net, according to the product description.
- $70.90
- Amazon
Pingpong paddles
Shop these popular brands of paddles with high-rated reviews for help with spin and power.
NIBIRU SPORT Ping Pong Paddle Sets
These paddles were rated over 8,000 times with a positive average review. They feature durable handles with "crack-resistant wood," according to the product description.
- $26.99
- $30.99
- Amazon
STIGA Performance 4 Player Ping Pong Paddle Set
These paddles are made for amateur play and come with ITTF-certified balls.
- $48.99
- $59.99
- Amazon