Shop the best pingpong equipment to play like a pro

The International Table Tennis Foundation offers certification for products.

ByMason Leib
June 11, 2024, 2:12 PM

Whether you're an Olympic champion or a casual basement player, having the right gear for a game of table tennis (or pingpong) can make all the difference in your shot and gameplay.

Table tennis, an Olympic sport since 1988, has dominated households and sports clubs for years. An easy-to-play sport that requires minimal setup and a low barrier of entry to play at an amateur level, it's easy to see why kids and adults alike find fun in this miniature paddle sport.

The International Table Tennis Federation, the governing body for competitive table tennis play, approves nets, tables and balls of all varieties for consumers looking to play table tennis in a manner compliant with international rules. Even if abiding by professional guidelines is not important to you, high quality gear will ensure durability for riveting rallies with friends and competitors for years to come.

Below, find highly rated options for paddles and ITTF-certified balls, tables and nets to make sure you're playing like a pro, no matter the setting.

Pingpong tables

Amazon

Butterfly Space Saver 22

The foldaway capabilities make this product ideal to stow away and save space when storing in limited-space areas.

  • $1499.67
  • Amazon
Amazon

JOOLA Inside - Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table

The clamp system highlighted in the product description makes for an easy experience while adjusting nets on the table.

  • $429.95
  • Amazon
6% off
Amazon

STIGA Optimum 30 Table Tennis Table

Stiga, one of the premier brands in table tennis tables, has 10 different models approved by the ITTF.

  • $1399.99
  • $1499.99
  • Amazon

Pingpong balls

40% off
Amazon

STIGA Ping Pong Balls

These balls are designed for durability in recreational play, according to the product description.

  • $2.99
  • $4.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Butterfly R40+ Table Tennis Balls

These ITTF-designed balls boast a "reliable bounce" due to even roundness.

  • $8.99
  • Amazon
11% off
Amazon

NITTAKU 3-Star Premium 40+ Table Tennis Balls

The Nittaku brand balls are the official balls used at U.S. Nationals and U.S. Open tournaments.

  • $29.95
  • $33.95
  • Amazon

Pingpong nets

20% off
Amazon

STIGA Premium Clipper 72" Regulation Table

A net adjustment system allows players to adjust the net to make it as taut as needed for gameplay.

  • $39.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

JOOLA WM Professional Table Tennis Net

Included metal posts make for easy manual installment of this ITTF-approved net, according to the product description.

  • $70.90
  • Amazon

Pingpong paddles

Shop these popular brands of paddles with high-rated reviews for help with spin and power.

12% off
Amazon

NIBIRU SPORT Ping Pong Paddle Sets

These paddles were rated over 8,000 times with a positive average review. They feature durable handles with "crack-resistant wood," according to the product description.

  • $26.99
  • $30.99
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

STIGA Performance 4 Player Ping Pong Paddle Set

These paddles are made for amateur play and come with ITTF-certified balls.

  • $48.99
  • $59.99
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events