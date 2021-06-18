Advertisements debut on Instagram Reels

Ads will now display on Instagram’s video feed and can be identified by a small “sponsored” tag.
0:49 | 06/18/21

In today's tech lights. As her hitting mr. Graham reels adds just debuted on the apps a video feed after being tested internationally for a few months and they may look like any other real loop bay and up to thirty seconds long. But the ads can be identified by a small sponsored. SpaceX is sending more military equipment into orbit at falcon nine rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral carrying a space bush GPS satellite. Stage one of the rocket returned safely to earth nine minutes later. And finally this morning another reason to get your carbon shot. 30% of Americans surveyed by dating at bubbles that they wouldn't go on a date with someone who is not vaccinated. Bubble is introducing a vaccinated badge on user profiles. To show they've gotten their shots. Those are your tech plates. Have a great today.

