Transcript for Apple will offer 2018 iPhones in new colors

In today's tech bytes a possible change for the iPhone reports say the next iPhone will come in several different colors including white tell yellow orange and blue. The phones expected to be unveiled this fall with a six point one inch screen which is more than half an inch bigger than the iPhone eight plus. And Wal-Mart is extending its grocery delivery partnership with post makes sound available to shoppers in Los Angeles San Diego and their surrounding areas. That announcement came as Wal-Mart rival Amazon said it's expanding its grocery deliveries. It's a several new markets. And Yelp is Al giving you health inspection scores of restaurants along with. It's reviews by customers the program started five years ago in San Francisco but now it's going national. Yell calls it a win for consumer food safety and the restaurants are calling it a stunt. There probably giving it one star. That's your tech might have great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.