Apple releases the iPhone XR

More
Plus, Google's ETA feature is now available on iOS and Amazon's Alexa now has a whisper mode.
0:54 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple releases the iPhone XR

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58611107,"title":"Apple releases the iPhone XR","duration":"0:54","description":"Plus, Google's ETA feature is now available on iOS and Amazon's Alexa now has a whisper mode.","url":"/Technology/video/apple-releases-iphone-xr-58611107","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.