Apple shareholders reject proposal to scrap corporate DEI programs

In its annual shareholder meeting, Apple shareholders voted against a proposal that would have rolled back a lot of the company's initiatives.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live