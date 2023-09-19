New glasses help interpret the world for deaf and hard of hearing users

Xrai CEO Dan Scarfe and Carol Cover join ABC News to talk about the new glasses meant to help subtitle the world for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

September 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live