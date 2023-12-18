Idaho college murders: Judge denies both of Bryan Kohberger's attempts to toss out charges

"Kohberger was indicted by an impartial grand jury," the judge said.

The judge overseeing the capital murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students last fall, has denied both of his lawyers' attempts to toss out the charges against him.

In new court documents filed Friday, and posted to the docket Monday, Judge John C. Judge said while some of the defense's arguments were creative, they don't pass muster.

In one of their two attempts to dismiss the indictment, Kohberger's lawyers had argued that prosecutors withheld evidence that might aid Kohberger in defending himself, and biased the grand jury. The parties had a closed hearing about the issue in October.

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren/Getty Images

Now offering his opinion, the judge said the defense "failed to successfully challenge the indictment" on those grounds.

"Kohberger was indicted by an impartial grand jury who had sufficient admissible evidence to find probable cause to believe Kohberger committed the crimes alleged by the State," Judge said. "Further, the State did not engage in prosecutorial misconduct in presenting their case to the jury."

