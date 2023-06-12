ABC News Live: I-95 collapse in Philadelphia causes travel nightmare

Plus, the political fallout after former President Donald Trump’s 37-count indictment, and home foreclosures are on the rise.

June 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live