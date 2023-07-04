ABC News Live: Biden calls for stricter gun laws after latest shootings

Plus, severe storms threaten holiday celebrations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks the U.S. in a Fourth of July message.

July 4, 2023

