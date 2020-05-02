Transcript for Alabama officer ‘ambushed’ during car chase

Go into a little bit the basis of what happened last night. Our officer was involved in a chase and was helping out. A local a neighboring community. Which point. He was ambushed by a driver the other car that they were that they were trying to stop. And fatally wounded. The suspect is in custody. With no bond. And capital murder of Martin's head capital murder charges are pending. So that is where we are now. We're neck and talk about the investigation. We've asked the FBI take over the investigation. Naval update us and once they finish their investigation will be turned over to the DA. Officer's name. Was nick over here. And with Kimberly police depart from one approximately one year. He was a father of two with one on the way. The sad sad loss of license terribly affecting not only is spam link. But this entire community especially the police departments of warrior Kimberly Morse and the fire department it's very close knit community. Whose family is here is his mother father his sister and other extended family we ask that you do respect their privacy. And that bother them hard question have any questions for them after this. We will not release any reparation Iger said on the investigation. As information becomes available I'm sure that's yeah I would will allow it to be at least as as possible. And arrangements will be announced winner when they are finalized. Again you know it's a sad day it's a horrible day the entire mis effective it stays like this that. Make me appreciate the community that we live in. What that the outpouring of support from from the citizens of that only us Kimberly but the surrounding cities. That the police support has been absolutely amazing from all the cities from burn him. It's just been an amazing outpouring of support.

