Transcript for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: A conversation with Asian comedians

ABC news live honors Asian Pacific American Heritage month in the conversation with an Asian comedians that are here now it is even pilgrim. Hello everyone it's great to have you here with us on ABC news time I didn't hologram most people angry this year's Asian American Pacific islander heritage front is like. Now whether. As we continue to see the rising tide of hate against people of Asian descent killed by the pandemic but also. A silver lining the Asian American community feeling galvanized feeling empowered to speak out finally seeing scenes. And keep the conversation go we've invited some of my favorite Asian comedians for a candid conversation to discuss everything from Asian stereotypes. To the power of humor in combating racism joining me the always jovial international superstar comedian Russell Peter said. Cleaned it done comedienne and digital content creator Eric. And rob Tran who Margaret Cho nominated as the comedian to watch in 20/20 lion. And here is Neeon CEOs yen mean there cohost of the pod cast feeling Asian so I'm sure a lot of you can relate. Growing up I can distinctly remember that moment when I was in elementary school when I first have that. Way I'm not white moment kids calling me Chinese never dawned on me. That I was different and I'm very awkward when he tried to explain to them that I wasn't actually Chinese but half Korean and even though that didn't seem to matter to any event so. I want to ask you all to describe the moment you first realized I'm not white. And how you came to terms with that realization let's start with you young me. On the sun comes different. Historian in like a traditional Asian American person I grew up outside of America. My dad is white my mom is Korean. And I grow pundits an island called Saipan and my granny is out and I was one of the only people that were like partially white bird. Read as a white person so growing up I was seen as a white person and then I moved to states aroused when he years old that's when he realized that. That's not how American Sami and so it was loosely huge realization that I look very lesions have most America hence. My murmured the first time I went to the doctor and the doctor came in and shows like do you need translate. Lincoln broke in those sounds like. Who are you owe me like I could get herself and her 'cause like and why you think you mean like in my head I was like who worries. Talking to. Com and sews like this like shock almost. And then at the time those are panic cafe and a customer was like oh where you from and I told her I just moves like from Korea and just like old now I can hear your accent. Who knows like. What. What accent DNA means those like oh I read really different here so I would say when I was one years old I'm Robin I'm curious what your experience is like. I see our own. I brutal Gartman wrote we're instantly second floor speaking he's operation in the world continued this Ian bush choice always predominantly Vietnamese. So I thought what eight of whom it was strange that a series didn't match what I saw on television it solid. I'm mired in reality didn't match the reality of the world you know so like home. I wouldn't watch like television and you don't like and she would do something good and that parents looked around them through each and I who was held. At the current. Was grounded could have been grounded for a decade ago. He's done. Finish it didn't match you know I'm so. I my sister and I would always felt like we wish we were away because they don't like the way people can view more. Extreme were treated. Two more wouldn't you know we were you it's so I guess all I just a little bit like Doug good people television when he went to the people. A little curious about your experience. Sudden I was born in reasoning Huber and and I remember a time where it was my and one of my friends from Peter class and sound. I remember going to a party. And every one. But usually in an Asian hounds illegal party everyone has issues active fronts. But then everything was knocking and rip their shoes. And I was confused exactly like wearing light picking up when she deeper and you're like anybody's house. In zone I was like well this is this is really different. And I felt ugly. I'm really taking up my she is the bank has no no we we don't you pick up bridges. And you have that was on him and OK that's. That's not new to meet and you would never walk into an Asian Helm with your shoes. No you don't and my last time also friends she is she went and she sat on the bed with your shoes and I was like. Oh cents cents did I don't I'm I don't comply and I felt like everything I learned was just I don't know it was two worlds colliding. I didn't hear my mom screaming about how filthy that is right now could happen if fed back. Grossly you talk a lot about Greg and India and in your standouts where you always wary you are different or in you'll also have we eat and how light moment as a child as well. I've always been Indian com. I did this you gotta understand I was born in 1970 so in Canada you're dealing with a very prairie different types of things at that point. I wasn't even aware of other Asian people because I had my own problems I was dealing with the pats on. Pro about the age of three years older start giving racism some 1970 Korea and and it just progressively got worse so I was about fifteen and I was fully reminded. From a very early age that you are not like. Everyone else it was only the white people telling me this that so from the age of four. I hung out the black community and I never had any problems. As far as my friends all the black friends and it broke with never had a problem with them both. Espresso white porcelain ground street I would cross the street or I would turn the other way because they were buried buried. Very venomous at that time they would they would let you know immediately that they didn't like him it didn't matter how that it was a small child. Grown men would spray me with hoses and swear it means coming to go back to where I came from and I'm like to my house I didn't understand I was born in Canada I don't understand what's happening. And they would call you a package that was an error that was RN word. And I got called it so much. That every time I go to the park but the pack he's here and they all the kids have run and I would run whipped them and they would think I was chasing them and I was like no I don't want this backe to get me that is sort of. Exactly. Can these things I feel like that's a good commenting Canada and hearing from everyone is that there was a sense of viewer you were other. You constantly feeling like other G do you think that's how you stellar do you know if that's how you felt Russell. What's up tonight was other I just didn't I didn't understand that everybody else was an Indy I don't Clinton. I think it was like because the type of being in the my family is. We're mixed with British so I have a locals that have white skin and blue eyes but that Indian accents. And so I would seelig white people and I Blake probably must be Indian to. And then we have cousins that are really dark so let's see some. Dark skinned to avoid or they might ever at first thought everybody was in the. You and me I am curious a year experienced a similar Newton could not realizing that everyone. Wasn't just the singing that there was this difference between us. Mom I think because you know I grew up up Rhonda and it was so diverse weren't aware curl up there was an it was a very small community. Com there was sent it wasn't on the forefront of my identity rate like an Asian and that's how you're believe me everyone was look very different from me believed to Salgado long. Com but then you know linked speaking of my move to America I'm panel announced when he. That's like when the other rings and it's happened linked blank samples that I said where people were like oh no you're investing and have to act in this way. Because that's how I see you. And that's what was really striking I think. Half and Ron and you talked about how you you wanted to be why because it was different from the kids that you grapple with. Did you at any point realize that you guys were different because everyone looks like you just everyone has the same. I you know it's a trick to dealing away dye her a long time. And I ended up being either a home but. Remember. 100. They're perky and think you know. But yeah I disagree I don't. There was an older white man in a dinner party and he sits in you. Q I can't even your niece and now I was like owning and I accepted the only person. I didn't. I don't have really started to accept my identity and had internalized racism Carlos. Bitterness that I would never be seen as mainstream you know I think when she noticed transgender and it is kind of and briseno never eat like universal. Certain greasing my identity but actual court I think I'd trade weighted arts. Like way. You know. We now I'm curious. How many generations he think he alone take for Asian Americans to be considered. You know either comedienne are Americana wherever it is that they're living do you think that's even possible. Does change takes time I feel like they're. Some people dies like cross around his street wearing anything is still surprises on that. Blake. Under our age and think America used. I didn't and so I feel like give out some time which is very interesting Saddam. I think hopefully you'll get banned. I was born and saw my brother was born in Georgia and he hasn't created accent that lesson the people's heads all the time they're like what it. I'm not. We did take a short break but we come back raced based stereotyping from Asian women ending bad drivers to Asian men who. Not measuring up to the male ideal that and much more Zealand that's. Albanians untouched does that turn signal and an Asian woman's can. So I need to cut across eight name not. And now I. Now let's. Welcome back on the Marius in many stereotype that Asian went featured on the popular show Family Guy and sadly it's those kinds of bad stereotypes that are pervasive throughout entertainment media and yes. Even comedy they are familiar. As the result Asian women are docile submissive exotic to make good partners but bad drivers Asian men are described as a famine it lacking leadership. And undesirable so where does it all come from and why. Is it fodder for comedy let's start with you Russell. What do you make him the perceived lack of masculinity. When it comes to Asian men I feel like you have something to say about best. Well now here's the thing and stereotypes have to start from somewhere. There has to have bitten more than one instance or this. Have become. A way of thinking. And so people say oh million people smell and I might I don't smell. But just because I don't smell doesn't mean I haven't smelt and other neighbors and had little bit BO at. Or you know Asian women are bad drivers well my wife is Philippine inept and I could tell you. First thing. I read every drug. Good driver for the record I use my turn signal every time he noted is that you have Dwight size. Asian men being famine in a bat that's something I never ever. Understood or god. Because it there was a certain time like Wertheimer a bunch of Asian dudes and none of whom weren't all fragment in and actually find that Asian men. Overly active masculine I don't know but stood. Overcompensate. For I don't know like. In lack of body I don't know what it is but Asian men are definitely not the kind battered. They've big bit especially growing up in North America may not. They're not going to be that docile I don't I don't know those ones if that's the case now Robin look at the association doesn't ring true to me at all. It doesn't yeah it is especially idea that if anything you have your married to a Filipino woman you said. It she docile and she quiet. Note. Decrepit Long Beach. And I have to have black stepdaughter so yes she's definitely not the one the player were you get to watch out CC will play you a better place right. Robin what kind of stared tanks did you have to endure growing up. Well I would renewal and hope that these and he didn't you know a rap back. You know lose your Internet service is gonna leave the question to rob him actually ticketed. Yet who. The dreaded pink I'm actually owed period Boettcher at. But the way I see it is I don't thinks. That all Asians are better but I do think that I am an actor who because Asian and you know it's like. I I was told you know him I don't like. One band great and it brilliantly getting 90%. And wondered had I would get. Allen. Like true then people would only multiple entry into the yeah we're getting even know existed Tony I think you're eight minus the now possesses idyllic trading as it. The series of excludes any decisions like this is trying not. Still and because of that Clinton surrogate trying to get us all client. Com so stop trading like a year ago but I don't think that other people desert mile road. I don't think you can get I don't it's like a genetic. But I do you think people were thinking. You know going to make a mistake it's not always a struggle who has. What let's talk about the whole idea of grades concede is brought it up. I feel Ole keep that means there's the stereotype about that they Asian people are good at math threat ate some people the minute Kathleen day you joke about that I tick tock. Tina and passion and one and that flag 43. Times and and then let you can do is separate and he's to get this so full our class city Eagles and then. Then they in and then we know Andrew Yang talked about re claiming the stereotypes is joking about it make it less offensive. And what does people like my sister who is not good at math. But is also when she looks AZ oh yeah. And I actually failed masks on Ingrid nine so. I was never go to mass. Definitely my parents birds of sight how can you not be come on I don't know. You know so. And that it's it's very interesting when he was to all Asians are good at math when really it's kind of like. While some people study may be harder and eagle. Well I guess you don't lie I studied but then it just to make sense to me you know Matt is a very interesting thing. Yeah. I think this is regional like. The Asians. Like yourselves. Are good at math and Asians like my cells are good at spelling bees. I. Hey I think funny at all kinds of Asians good at math and good at spelling for their record I feel like it's still like over. He heard tiger bombs Friday night do you feel wait you had pressured to do well in school. Known on our Odyssey in this is a thing about I have like so much to say about stereotypes. And they feel like. A link between dot kind of touch summoned to emulate both kinds of stereotypes are negative ones that are really her folic the Family Guy clip that we just saw. And there's like positive ones that are supposed to be positive nailing you're good at math but like leaned sent. A lot of us are not good at math. And then were made to feel like what is wrong with me you know pray and you're not a good Asian could you can't do math problems now and then link what you're saying my mom was not a tire mom out all this is like full leave very Korean links super Korean and so it doesn't really ring true for all of us and I feel lake. With the stereotypes they move. That interesting thing for me because I'm from Korea is like aware of these stereotypes coming from because in Korea there is no stereotype that manner. A sexual word not masculine like they're just. Men and we date them and they agreed the lake. Lincoln displayed and then and they do dumb things sometimes. Interested and we're that stereotype comes from an America and then Russell what Russell saying about the like. Jack flags guild to Asian guys and America which I agree with their olive rift. I think I think it's 'cause like in America there is like this stereotype that they're not masculine seelig super over duet. And say you're like Korean barbecue on like the most singular you've never seen is lake bringing your little soup yeah. I am I felt this this is exciting for me knowing. Like it's interesting you know it's like interesting and I wonder where the stereotypes come from link those 'cause they don't exist in the east prick like you know even the one that I saw. In the script saying. Asians are not born leaders like in Korea all the leaders are Asian so Omaha. What where does that come from in America or in the last wonder Yahoo! who actually started that idea. Mean that you actually don't have an accent which we've heard since you've been talking to us but you use one on tick tock. What makes accents funny and you know do you think that popular culture uses it when it comes economy is it's like me complaint. So for me I a kind of kind of pull. Kind of impression from kind of like like parts of my life and hunt like my character. Spanning a kick it down into. Yeah it's like characters very sassy and very like unstuck and but also come on grandma is kind of like who I am masters and in the end zone. I just how that idea of kind of place. Changing out who I am event that really it's kind of like going home as a person can anchor that would let in the Asian community so they're lucky blue black and taxes as well. And yes let's kind of like. Greg kind of came from me. No Russell unit amazing impressions and accents in your comedy and not just Indian but like all kinds of others. Do you think you just holds a mirror until the problem. And shows people the problem or. You know and and why is it funny because accents that aren't funny we all laugh at that concrete crew who. Some really hip Hennessey. Good morning senator. Global leader is vocalist even looked just about. So then maybe we do you lose and I believe we in the is that I do I had to live a very nice people. My doctor. I don't call the Mac since the problem impressions of people that I do you. Because. An accent is. One thing but. You know. When I'm telling the stories of the reason I go into those accents or or whatever is because I'm trying to paint the picture the right way and somebody. And they got this whole new woke culture you knew kids and needed. Nonsense they've now posted old posted Clinton meets are prominently Gary Breaux we don't talk quick good anymore you know maybe your generation like dude. I can't change the way my dad sounded to me should make you feel better about your new culture here. Com and that's and one you know when I talk about being in Hong Kong in. Talking to Chinese guys FISA that these what I hear. And I'm not doing it tomorrow demand and that's why do them I try to do them dead on so nobody could have a problem with the because that kind of like I really do know that voice you know. When I when I'm when I'm in Hong Kong than them. Looking for watches and I'm like hey I'm looking for a Rolex. Nausea don't want wrote let's we have a bet I'll watch and went what would better watch do you have I don't want a better watch I want this larger Mendieta beating guys standing outside the store. In Hong Kong would come on sort of to a copy what you want to do it I'd likes while Israel's that I have better than real pilot would even give real. These are things and if I don't do those accidents and those voices you're gonna distorted Borger yelled at the same story ready. I am I am McGraw that sir yet we don't know roads while we got we got what do you want them brought snow sir have a copy what you would cover denial are real no we have better be real that doesn't work. It's it's flat it's placid and I'm not going to change the the painting with these colors to make of the new generation feel better about. Thank you for caring and no. That that's that's wrong that's not how the world is that's like me indicating Robin. For being transit but now know Robin just beat a guy knew what I don't wanna be back I back I am who I am in. And we have to address that and let everybody breathes. What would Robinson's he mentioned you Michigan do you knack stack how do you feel about this idea letting everyone green then. And we should be okay with these accents and back and I thought. Oh that's so there is loaded question. I. I equate them will cultures of numerous edged burden you know on camera but I didn't I didn't Russell I'm not kidding but I until you. I we should have it shouldn't I that it I don't do. Easy Nixon's in my standup. Because it wouldn't be accurate because my parents don't speak any English all. So if you've been imitation of my appearance it would not be in Vietnamese. And don't know what I'm saying depending on how many people are watching I kind of it. She's my comedy series of that. It's my own less I. The problem with Russell do you know what Herbert who wants to do I'm seeing that's the best where my perspectives come from from what he accepts everything. So I think the thing we have to talk about you guys are kind of hitting on it is this comedy based on stereotypes in this climate right and so. You know. I heard you Robin say youth you do you think twice about using ethnic stereotypes in your sacks and need to do you cans like reconsider. What comes out of your mouth before you put it out there. I don't have a problems like Asian people doing accents because I feel like that's how. I only see it was love yelling we're doing something that we. Her mom's or something like that. But then if it becomes problematic because people receive it differently like most people even white people are non Asians or received in a very like kind hearted way. But there are people that are racist out there. And there are people I don't know any Asians and they're gonna take fat and there are no weapon has settled and that's where the problem lies. And then my stand up but it was always based on making fun of my Korean culture I don't know why if that happened but that's just was well how I started. When I started doing comedy and then during the pandemic when I was making tech talks they dislike started making these sick talks of making fun of white. Culture white people or what they say. And I'll lay dead Ilyce like take what they said in switched its an Asian person is saying it's a white person and I got so much hate for white people. I welcome. Any house or capture somebody call an ambulance is man's having a stroke alone do you not see manner and is that what you're doing I thought you lost control of your motor functions. Is to stay with an icy for ten years so my accents really authentic. Some gonna get there matter. Bless you know I'm gonna get it. There aren't. Yes I am you are trying to communicate with me and I I'm not I'm not understanding it. Sorry my. My accent is just too authentic it's this month. The ma po tofu marinara somehow less pronounced. For me personally right now what I'm grappling lessons like why is it okay to make fun of Asian stereotypes in this country for everyone to take a lake. Do that and like consume him but then. There's this weird rift if I do that to white people. Yeah this the response is not the same for you it's totally not the same you know so that's like something that's on my mind. We're and dig into that more women swear re coming up when we come back. The complications of cross cultural moral cop week. Navigating love and romance Christian here really interesting subtext stay with us. It can be nice if he was somebody. Your own race the advancing age is that you got to go home. And be racist together. My cousin then passed Filipino. Half Japanese. I am past Chinese and Haston Vietnamese. And we spend a 100% of hard time. On Korean people. Magnet and hilarious value while holding nothing back about her relationship whether husband in her Netflix. Baby cobra special leading us our next topic. Relationships. Dating is never easy and that is especially true for many Asian Americans as it comes to cross cultural romances. On online dating site so let's open us up to the panel. Racial discrimination and it is still pretty probable in online dating and I can only imagine it is. More difficult I would gas for Asian men to navigate so I want to pose this question first to you Russell. I went there about 49 years of being absolute man or. And that had to do allow my childhood and the things I dealt with them. How many women had rejected me and how much. Anger I was stopped somehow holding on to for all the I just. I just when I went hand. And here AM today did a very amazing relationship I got an amazing woman. And so I mean I'm in a completely from place the night was literally a year ago. Let's concede here let's pose this question ten. Robin race specific sexual preferences to you think that's a former racism. A home. I don't know I mean I guess I guess some form of racism these reforms Greece is you know and should my experiences when I was on and dating site when host Robert. I don't know who's to those Asian but I know that I. In three years ago and T messages and they were both on May thirteenth from the sink wishing you happy birthday. So I didn't really get. And and a I don't know is that he's in Florida who is because. My username with didn't have them easier to girls like WW you know easier. And that's what Dora. And a wireless personal boat that you know that's going to need. You know Big Apple when I hit a home. Who's dating the little bit it in my twenties I a lot of girls become eager might burst Asian. I would never know how to react to get prizes I don't know if I react to that and I think it. I think for me it was a poorly. Yes it was it was an extra barrier played just even. Did the girls Italy until it's a heated Indonesian person before they even NC yes or no you. You know but he's always Kennedy Asian people alike he had been you think that's and how are you. I believe that the and that the question of true love or yellow fever 'cause I hear people make that yellow fever come volatile and it just makes me cringe when they say at. But do you sometimes feel like as you were dating. That you are just like fulfilling some sort of status for someone. Yeah I think there are sometimes pregnant people and they would be like eyeliner. And never dated a Vietnamese girl before. An online. Mean I'll discuss kind of interest intent to say and I feel like it really had since even like. That comes out I'll that was Asian and he had to really bring it up. Or are they would be like ala and met an invading his girl before when I was traveling. Silly it's nice. Let me can be solved my mom on people's. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah maybe we know each other you an album sounds kind of like day. That's not his thumbs gonna ago he announced that he house. Indeed the same pressure expectation from your parents that used to date. Nation. I'm all pretty open. Who have writing which is which is lovely. And you know and having that being sent in on who's still single is kind of interesting but he in the here we are up. Well it's every parent every Asian parents strained to see their child become a lawyer doctor engineer so I come back how your parents feel about making a living. As a comedian. We'll find out after heartbreak. Yeah I told my mother when I was fourteen. I want it to be a comedian. Is she says the navy and submitted refutes his. I want thing because I. I know about the slogan I could from Margaret says stand up performance I'm just for laughs touching on a huge expectation on a major Asian parents. They're career choices here with me comedians Russell Peters mean to Don Robin Tran and young mean there. A case you guys I'm actually really good food science I majored in chemistry missions like my mom's dream. She thought I was. Crazy when I told her I was going to be a journalist because that is not a single career not and you are doctors or lawyers or engineers. Did your parents pressure you to go that direction in. And how did any. React was his similar to Margaret chose smother when you told them I want to be a comedian hopefully not like her mouth but let's start with the robbed at. Lol my dad actually is like these immediate family to east again deeds he won't be funny on the radio went under you know in the local. Current ruby's radio station Gambia lunar whenever there are weddings and he would let them make up a song singing and you know he's been slit. Some open mics personal thing I don't know where he would do that but I think my dad and playing well were like oh no he's you know we made mistakes. Today's show rob and Seattle wash and but now I think thumb my dad is out of need but you'll never see you know. I feel bad for and little creature that you know should I remember one time late. Oh I need to be an easy dispute murder. And I didn't know you don't seem home and my mom's like your hero you need to be eager to reading it. Now my dad is smiling and the release you need the eggs are. I don't want change and I love kids you know and there was another time when it should be my our special and they don't mind while positive the next days she's likes. Yeah you know you're you'd see you know. Your dad when you are you're doing. It all yes it was during the hour now. Since she's a color. Digital partially color the next day and Reynolds and my guess it was certainly she'd you can just you'll be. Like yeah nobody knows what's apparently. I don't need to hear it but I actually usually deal better. My parents are finally starting to get out of me a little you know like a bigger crowd and even they're worried about them. I didn't try to collect them let yes I did personally we'll be friends with some new leaders actually signal an. I don't feel better about it if I don't get no. Any day isn't because they don't speak it. Which seven actually seen a comedy that you're doing or that you're funny. I'm bull my dad when he exceed her newest season of audio and even though he didn't understand what was it when he's literally. Here is currently being. It is possible lasting. My mom media really. Funny column once you know she's well you know you must be really funny comedian because it's harder mean Americans. But Vietnamese people. Apple has personally and here is an issue why doesn't she was. It's easily to cry. Stuff I think. This because judging from guys feel like. Asian people tend to laugh at everything yet it's uncomfortable and it's funny are like. We've gotten curious how your parents responded when he told them hey this alone and do for a living. Plant that is so true with our deep well it is laughing and her wrist lonely. It is I do all the times and S and arousal by burning funny and with my parents yeah I think they kind of grew on any ultimately parents as one and I'll let you concern I wish regions SoHo media being. You sued and and seemed tock. They're kind of hesitant first. Exactly Catholic every every now and then like an Angel my parents that one until I'm like do this. They would just kind of movement out of the ice so Blake. Glad to be a real estate agent. Her nice looking houses. Good job on that night. You know. All plague I haven't even got a school for real cities and towns not too late to be real estate agent the markets not to back in anger on the right now yeah. Randy got many do. They did it. That. Always have a backup plan that was my mom was like oh do you have do you consider your but I don't slip right mom. How your parents had me where they understanding and he wanting to go into comedy mom I think yeah but I cleared expect the eastern coast is a good job does it I feel it was a very unstable job in the media inning I was studying like you know 165. A year and I'm not him like he announced. She's like you're Smart. Why when she didn't ask congress. Asians will be okay with journalists from countries by Thomas not okay with that Republican you know. I still think she wishes that I'd become like a scientist or doctor do you. Yeah she's happy with where I ended up but I Ain T know in her mind that psyche now. Stable delayed long term job. A showing its so weird when you. See all of the comedians you know on the panel not mean but like everyone else they are so famous settling just to hear that their parents and island problem what they're chosen pounds because they've done. So well home tied to handle his lesson early. It's funny to me when you mean you're seeing when your mom and stuff like telling your the so Lake Success fall off but personally and my parents. Generally have an issue with me doing anything like I feel like they thought that. I don't know this is like not because they're eat what my mom's a Genesis goes like. They just thought that I would fail at everything so there. How good you have job OK go lightening yourself. I thought that my mom thought it was in you like homeless self. She shopped an ailing mean at the sparring think that her expectations. You have B yes there are mirrored the bar was very low. Underground that's also. Between the two of you what would you say if your kid decided to come home and was like. What do they comedian like Hugh. While I would make him do the right way I wouldn't I'm denied having any shortcuts remain so. I'd tell exactly the same thing I would have done go to go to a comic watches. Hit an open mind. And then and work your way we and I haven't you know I'm never going to be the guy is didn't like how much animosity comedian let me explain build them a club Hewlett note. Do with the right way or don't do it at all. And how are your parents and you told them well you understand I was the first inning guys do this and it was 1989 and feted at any point of reference forward at all when Saddam and be a comedian there like. The cool. It was kind of like it would have been with data would be an astronaut that's good son go be an astronaut since. I think get some limits I was nineteen I thought I was just playing around or something right they didn't get it didn't it didn't even registered to the moment from new me comedian poked gecko lizard whereas us. I think he's going to be a comedian I don't know what he's doing he'll be back that's basically where they were made they would they've given up on me there. There was going to be you know post secondary education members going to be no career there was going to be I'm proud of in the funniest guy working in the shoe store in the mall. And that was their expectations so what did they think when you actually. Have done pretty well for yourself. It took them a long time to get that though you know. Eyebrows so my wife last night the story of 1998. I'd already had two specials on and cannibal. And I was kinda known a little bit but people would come up to me here and there. And I didn't a lot of money at the time and I said my dad was a good Monday it's a decadent for a hundred bucks and he said. I don't think this comedy things working out the mess and putting me and I go I'm getting money on Thursday I just don't have any right now woman's maybe you should get a job during the day I go what would he talk about a new comedy goes. When you go work in the day and into real comedy at night and I'm like. We're making a worker Burger King you like what drove okay. All kinds of people make an honest living at Bergen video too good to vote rigging and Mike. Yet agreed on TV people kind of know me I going to be of murdering his American ago Russell Peters matin. The walker which. And while there just. But yet you Leon because she is seen have a child so even if he said I wanna be. Comedian would you be cooler fat yeah I think I mean I don't understand how would look him and the cool moms. Fans and no and I have like no rules and and stuff my dislike that's how I read my kid I don't know if that's. I don't know if that's baby like may be retaliating against like Asian stereotype I have no idea ethicists like my personality I would be fine with. Whatever he did I think whenever he wants to Dan can't. Until then I still I talked about a lot of Asian parents especially immigrant parents want their kids to have female and a lead education it's like their way of feeling like. They can shield them from some of the discrimination hardships that they went through. And what they might eventually face in the workplace was as something that in me and your parents wanted free you Alina let's start with you. We look like growing up as well entrance line needs it Libyan doctor. Which is interesting because it never going to doctors. I'm sure remedies. We didn't hate lying on the floor really know I got says give me the Herman's head Damien Ozal make a creek zubin of the good. Tomorrow. An end and so I guess that being said. I think I guess yeah I think is just kind of like the longevity and things let me be kind of the kind of immigration vintage ten and Anthony's on TV doctors stable to life case later you know do you Connie is having elves. You earned. Gonna be homeless. Which is very interesting and even though I was I'm doing well. In on stuff they were still I do know but the kids still he could still be a doctor. Yeah yeah did I so bring it up. Even there you know it's interesting I'm not walking with my mom she's nice you know Linda mean you can open a restaurant. Coming here. Any. I'm really knew how I think I'm gonna you know are you could come and not old and clothing do you. Continent like. It's not good and a sign of the but. I just wasn't so I was assuming you must think it could get her not think she should other strips but no well. Now I don't may not. It's time for a quick break when we come back and tightening healing inhuman or stay with us. I. I was sitting in the car when meg is going. Mom in Vietnam. Do they have people can important boy brave girl. She goes from. Long way ingrained girl it's yours okay I don't know all due to some. I am due to get my mom and boy aging. Her own she goes to know you always do you look he's turning this boy is good independent girl is bad. And I know why did she goes. They don't know her. Welcome magnets on our panelists Robin Tran on below the variety hour on Monday to be opening up about coming out as a Trans1 into her Asian mom and we're quickly running at time but. I wanna touch on using comedy to express utterly petty personal moments Doss a tiny humor. In these dark times for the Asian American community Robin. We just saw you meet you are in comedy you are Asian he only came out his chance just a few years ago. How comedy hadn't been some sense giving you an. Opportunity to have some healing to. I'm. It was like I was watching my mom and I was writing the jokes. As I was I figured it was the only way to hope when. No. Marks you know that's a whole record how genius but yeah. I you know what I would I suffered from depression for twenty something years so for a long time I would never smile would either be hunting. Or watch comedies like and shall let a prolonged and commute was this retreat from depression so I would see only. And break from reality in Austin just I waited kindly take a pious right. Leaning you saying is coming that bringing happiness. Has a bright you happiness or as some sort of escape and away from. Yeah answer share and I feel like with me growing up whenever I see. You know people who are like on happy and then went 8 last evening did you elegance like Alter their problems are gone. Not really good place it in that invest at the time and they're laughing easily music. It brings me joy to see people happy as well because we will elect during this time. Especially for her in on. I'm structural lot of classes as these kind of plane it's kind of RRC exit to kind of place. Smiled for a dinner for him for a laugh. Now we all need to smile especially in the last year in the usage an interesting perspective. He talked about doing comedy and from Al cream crowd vs a mixed crowd and is there a middle ground is her dish how is that different then. Why I think. Who dislike Dillard's are questions and yeah I do you know I'm grappling with so much about like how different groups of people are. Processing mind humor that's like really difficult for me but I think I like. The four Asians and humor. It's humor for me personally comes from a place of lake varied of darkness and trauma and like a lot of pain and I just think that that's like universal I think that's most comedians funny thing that's most people that are not even comedians like what Robin Hussain got traumatic instrument. Blake your brain wants a self suit and so Robinson reading news like Joseph cook's rape because like that's just like a natural instinct that all of us have anything that's. Wait a bigger than Asians let's everybody and that's like we all have met in us but I think. The beauty of Asians and that we share so much similar trauma. And then the so are humorous sort of similar. Anna and I and I feel like I'm very proud of all of us on this panel and all the Asian Americans who are not even comedians. That they have the ability daily turn all of these like hard things that we are discussing today's news painful things. And the that they have this ability to make it funny. And for other people to feel comfortable within and I feel like that makes me really proud of being in the Asian person even though it's not inherently only an Asian trade. But when I see then our community anything that that's like something that I'm extremely proud of. And I think a lot of people. Think of Asians and think funny necessarily pricing. Yeah that's a million mom is at least she's searching an everyday or every day she socks mere text messages I just shake my head good evening my mom presents holy area. This is not thriller trauma you know. Camp says a similar question becomes where do you draw the line with culture in comedy as Asian Americans wrestle. Bar Iowa citizens there were soaring culture and visitors between race. Racially I'm an Indian man culturally Yemen North American guy. So people get it twisted so. When you're doing cultural comedy you have to figure out what what is yours. What is your anger what what what direction it come and at this so I call myself an Indian guy onstage but. When I am you know in India I'm a Canadian guys and so that's where you really kind of figure out who you are me in the province when. To Vietnam he hears she would be the Vietnamese person I shoot me an American to them. And whereas in America you Vietnamese so it's kind of your surroundings and where you are and how you're delivering this message and what it is trying to say so. When I talk about Indian people. And I do it in ever where else. I do the exact same thing in India. And the funny thing for me is that the Indian people in India when I do the accent laugh even harder and then they go up members of ago. Russell that's hilarious hoods of running out those people are all gonna might think you're doing it gives you are doing it. I think minimum I think comedy as it can kind of gave you a free pass when it comes to edgy jokes is jokes where you're like to sit. It you know is every Tuesday and was usually comes to Asian comedy is there are lying that you think shouldn't be crossed. So it's more about figuring out these intricacies with everybody and what makes everybody feel like they're different from everybody else. And then you know hearing UN. You we have relating talking about being loud Koreans and I'm like what's funny that you think you're the only lab runs of producer Robin. And Linda think there'd be only loud Vietnamese friends any people think four elevenths we all think we're the only ones doing this but we were all literally doing the exact same thing. Among people who did attend and Robin do you think it's a KET just saying it's a joke relax. And I don't Maria coming out what was sort or Alice hunt and I. Here's quite figured it I in slate. I society it is new it's WA laced do you get a certain amount of irresponsibility. Great adage don't abuse it. That is a list of celebs use that it would have. No I feel he's. He should be received what are they won and then everyone wants you to say I don't like and I think that's that's. That's how it is there are icy to Adam. If you lorries and you try to tackle it really takes big shouldn't work you know I heard my friend but really good analogy senator. If you're like don't go read the medical school to do surgery on the first day break. So I think a lot of comedians do this stuff usually agency's funding is apparently done funding skeptics critics shortly Joseph didn't I think that a lot of needs to get. As late oh this is a joke and it didn't work harder and Obama Joseph and are there will people who get everything. Yeah of course you know you ignore those people. You know possibilities. And that's a license. Who leniency do you comedy to educating people about what it is to me Asian and Asian culture. I think that was for me I am always China an educated as much as I can bump among the Asian culture and just kind of like. That you know all cultures at the end of the day fountain and so just because someone who's different from your own culture doesn't mean that it's not like. That is not normal almonds. I can't let me in here and act kind of plain talk about like. Like that cultures and and I think food or just kind of blank I'm the kind of things aren't and I grew up wins as well. And solidly on ask is that because it is this month but why do you think is so important to have. Asian comedy during this time of rising violence against the Asian community in everything that the Asian community has gone up. Through in the last year young you'll start with you. Bob I think explains adding the most important point for me is that. Most people I saw the statistic that most American people who are non Asians don't know one nation person in real life. And so how they're seeing since. On TV in the media and the intern and stuff like that's I think the most important thing is to have representation in a whole different. Like a whole lot of different kinds of representation so like people really understand even though he might not know an Asian person like we are just human beings. I saw the zone this statistic. It was late. Passing on Americans who like me an Asian person and was later 42% was I don't know. Robertson was. Firstly inject each. That was so I think obviously I think Asians or. Invisible you know I don't think it's a malicious they had seriously. People really think of what should people think they don't think about Asian people all pretty funny or didn't you know. So I think this is the exposure to very important but I also think it's important to a highly Asian. He is because I'm. I want people receiving. She say that like okay what can be executed and I had this window you know links have. Uh oh wait until a window Roma. It until stopped during in the field but the noble O it was funny you know. So. Your full opportunity here in this Montag how New York's federal benefits could. Yes. Didn't it Selena what a deal was seeing all of these other comedians DOS are recognizing how important it is to have this kind of humor ray now. I think it's into planes. Very helpful and very amusing because we don't know you know when we reverse that and how do we punching me cope. And actually humor has always been something that is kind of like my coping mechanism when I'm Mike sag continues in the icu deathly kinmen. Can't go up while you're aging battered on insult the I think this is this kind of really amazing network. We're all here on this panel it's very inspiring as well under it's actually celebrating this month. That we're here on that again there are different people and we hope also was different stories and so I think it's just it's really important to kind of talk about these things and I'm just kind of life. Represented and preserve evil you know. And we are so great totality guys for being with us or something special about comedy to talk about things that I think make people uncomfortable he. In a way that makes them more comfortable with that so thank you for being a part of this Russell Peters during the Don Robin Chan Yung mean there. Thank you offer this very fascinating conversation as all of you hound. Thank you for coming on this during Thanksgiving right here on ABC news five and happy Asian American Pacific islander heritage classic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.