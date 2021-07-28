Transcript for The Breakdown: Key vote on bipartisan infrastructure deal could come Wednesday night

Welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane missing. And I'm Terry Moran here in Washington bipartisan negotiators say they have a deal on a major infrastructure spending plan. Getting could be headed for a key procedural vote as soon as tonight. Still unclear if all Democrats will support the deal but president Biden said he's feeling confident about. This vote comes as Republicans in congress are rebelling against the reinstated. Mask mandate up there on Capitol Hill Texas congressman chip Roy. He took to the floor to demand answers. The vaccines work that don't work to do them absorb so they don't work. Like to know what you did. And you are infectious disease specialist is standing by tech answer that question and until. Still ABC news president Biden is expected to announce federal employees will be required to be vaccinated. Or abide by stringent cove in nineteen protocols. The news comes as a president visits Allentown Pennsylvania today to stress the importance of American manufacturing. Well we begin with Democrat and Republican senators announcing they've reached a deal on an infrastructure plan. A vote to open debate on a bipartisan deal could come as soon as tonight ABC news deputy political director Avery harper joins us now for more on that. Avery thanks for being here we saw this note sale last week so what's different about the deal this time around. Well being difference is that the negotiators say that they have come to an agreement. The fact is is that they are Republicans who felt as though the process was rusty wanted to see the finalize language. Of this plan before they voted to advance it up for debate now we haven't seen. The finalize language of that bill but we're hoping to be able to see a little later on today how we know that we are expecting to vote on it. Out later on this evening. We we do know sources tell ABC news that piece new spending has been decreased from 579. Billion dollars about 550. Billion dollars. A but we're still waiting to see. What at all in tails we heard the president earlier today said he's competent. A bounce out we are this is going and he we heard him go beyond that in his remarks he actually was still selling. That does democratic budget reconciliation plan that's that larger. Plan that includes a lot of social priorities things like. Medicare things like education climate change is included in a lot of that plan and that's what we're gonna see the real battle because we don't know. What's gonna happen in the house we know that Nancy Pelosi says she's not going to put that bipartisan clean up for a vote unless that democratic better repent reconciliation plan. It's passed in the senate so we're still waiting to see what what happens to the rest of the larger democratic plan. So Avery is there agreed on when we get CO vinyl a final vote on this hard infrastructure bill. So we're thinking Rick that's gonna come Ted Knight is the day when they're gonna vote that procedural vote for. The V bad bipartisan infrastructure plan we still have a little ways to go in terms of that final plan. Being voted on in and passed in the senate and moving over to the house couple were so when using what happens RA and meanwhile reinstated masked men in in the house. Is fun isn't sharp words in Washington you can say House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the mandate saying it's not based on science. Speaker Nancy Pelosi then responded by calling him a moron. And now current these firing back asking why the house needs amassed mandate if this and it doesn't have one. And if the CDC says vaccinated people only need to Wear a mask in hot spots so what's the explanation behind the decision. Well this is all based on what the doctor in the House of Representatives has. Advised Nancy Pelosi know we do know that there are folks who are vaccinated who were up one hill there's staffers and lawmakers. School right now today are wearing a mask with Al any issue the fact is that there's still this was back from. The V right what we've seen is the politicization of mass. I in the very beginning of this pandemic and so now we're seeing a little bit of round two what what is going to happen we're not sure what's going to happen on the hill as it relates to that mast mandate but how we do know that we are that the house is asking for folks to we're mass indoors. Wherever I have to Wear masks while they're speaking on the floor. That his remains to be seen but we do know that in the house there's going to be a mass mandate for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. And are learning now that house Republicans are meeting with the attending physician other congress. At around 3 PM so that they're having that meeting right now we're of course gonna listen. To see what comes of that but the political fight is likely to get even hotter this week S sources tell ABC news that president Biden. Is now expected to announce that federal employees will need to be vaccinated. Or little need to follow strict code would protocols what do we know about that right now. Well we know that feed the president's going to ask that all federal employees and contractors where I'm masked indoors cult war be subjected to have rigorous testing scheduled to ensure that folks I'm Jessica factors that the delta variant. Is spreading out throughout the nation and end in places like DC. Dean dean spread is not the highest is not considered when he high areas of the CDC has outlined but we what's all prevent. It from getting to that point so there's going to be. That announcement soon but the fact is is that they're going to be folks who have pushed back just like we're seeing in the house just like we're seeing across the country out quite frankly. But folks who do not want to Wear masks there's definitely going to be a class stamp on that. All right ABC news deputy political director Avery harper we appreciate as always Avery thanks. Thanks so let's turn to the economy with prices on many items and services jumping in the economy rebounding. Well the historically low interest rates that borrowers have enjoyed for more than a year be on the way up well not today that was the word out of the Federal Reserve. They kept that key benchmark grade that key benchmark interest rate at zero Alexis can stop Frist joins us from Yahoo! finance to help. Break down what we can expect. Down the road so Alexis first and news what what are we hear from the Fed and from the Fed chaired today how our markets reacting. We'll carry you said it they are that the Fed holding interest rates near zero similarly days of easy money. Continuing to flow on Wall Street no big surprise there and the more pretty muted after this you know we had a mixed market just ahead of the Fed announcement. It remained that way after word I don't think there were any big fireworks. In the Federal Reserve's statement today with the same did say in what is promising for the economy is. They sent the economy continues to show progress and that's a good word and shows progress despite. Worries we have regarding the pandemic the feds or the economy continues to strengthen. Us. It did he hints that the the economic recovery is getting closer to a place where. Maybe we don't need as much some more from the federal raised error and that support has come in a couple of different ways one. Those super low interest rates like they're gonna stay low for quite some time which is great news for consumers great news opera the housing market. Are also going to do what's called asset purchases meaning. And buys a 120 billion dollars worth of treasuries. And mortgage backed securities each month just sort of buttressed the overall economy. And it looks as though that that is at least thinking about thinking about caring knows asset purchases in the months to come. What with an eye on on inflation or where the economy's a classic understanding of inflation well when there's. Full employment when everybody when the economy is humming along then did he get those bottlenecks as tight spots in the economy to start driving up prices now watching that. Considering you know whether the economy as are bad enough to pull back is you send those emergency measures still looking at the jobs pictures those numbers have been. Steadily climbing but still take a look Gil compared to where we were before the pandemic. We're still down six point eight million jobs almost seven million jobs in this kind of there a lot of job openings but think economists are expecting. US is gonna get back to where we were before the pendant when do you think that would be and how would the Fed react. That's a great point you make and we still do have. Seven million jobs less than we did pre pandemic and a lot of economist. Are actually believing we're not going to reach that employment level pre pandemic and one level until at least the end of this decade remember were stripped changing. The workplace as we know it. Has changed probably for good because of this pandemic. So we're not expecting any big move in unemployment in right now the unemployment rate stands at five point 9% remember it was at double digits at the height. Oh this pandemic. As so a lot of folks believe that the labor market still has much further to go and he'll. And because of that we're not expecting interest rates to start creeping higher from the Federal Reserve until at least. The end of 20/20 two auction you know there's going to be a critical thing happening in September cherry and that's why and those extra unemployment benefits. Are going Jews stop the government is not going to do that anymore the state it's gonna be turned off but I think then we're gonna get a much clearer picture. About the job market will see if that does indeed incentivized some folks to get back out. I enjoy the work forced I was talking the other day with an economist about what we're calling the great resignation. So many people are now feel more confident with in the air job situation that they're actually resigning. Looking for better pay elsewhere and better opportunities await the labor market the job market as we know it. It's going to go through some big big changes over the coming years. So let's urine and inflation right now we kind of talked around it up prices up more than 5%. In June from the previous year a pandemic year low year but it was striking and all of scary for a lot of people the Fed as well as the body administration repeatedly said these fights are temporary. So what are we hear from the Fed on inflation today. That's that's the big question and then I think a lot of on people on Wall Street wanted more clarity today and they really didn't get it I mean once again. Instead he called inflation quote transitory but I think the question for investors now in just for people like you would meet is what does transitory really neat how temporary cash. Is temporary. The Fed did acknowledge that you supply chain bottlenecks. Continue to be a big problem you're a big reason why we're seeing prices move higher at the consumer level and they do expect inflation to continue to rise however Berkshire. The Fed said inflation remains below its goal of 2%. I'm so we're gonna help just seeing where inflation goes from here. And what transitory really means but at least for now cherry it seems as though the Fed is comfortable with inflation running a little hot they seem to think the consumer can absorb ash. The economy can absorb it and on when they think it's gotten too hot. Resort casinos interest rates and higher I think the concern on Wall Street is are they going to act too late. Annual inflation already run away and it will be harder for them to pull. And what is transitory mean and he didn't give us much clarity on that short run long run. There's a great Katja automated king said in the long run world debt anyway flex is Chris Scott first. Pigs very much for that. There let's let's now turn. To the pandemic meanwhile five is there is now making the case they're making the case. For booster shots saying some studies suggest that the delta variant that is now the dominant variant around the world challenges their vaccines protection. After just six months the news comes a day after the CDC issued new guidance on masking advising vaccinated people in areas. With high transmission to Wear masks in public. In indoor space indoor public spaces and should say for more on this let's bring in doctor clay dun dun again. Chief clinical officer at BLC health care and saint Louis Missouri thanks very much for for being with us. Pleasure here and zero. Let's start you know it is such a controversial and confusing area for a lot of people with the guidance from the CBC urging. Even vaccinated Americans in high transmission areas to Wear masks. You're in Missouri there's there's high transmission there what do what do you make of this decision. Well I think it's the right decision as the Arab community transmission rate goes up. Restaurant owner Ross goes are we do know that wears. And we know that problem individuals or are they do through Chase's. Can transmit the disease to other people. So I transmission. Is prudent things you do your eyes snatching or all of us it is weren't in there and they're not. And in the city of Saint Louis say they agree infused mass mandate under the county executive and mayor but after just one day it's already been struck down. I understand by county leaders. So this is something happening across our country this this debate people wearied of amassed angry about what your take on the back and forth there in Saint Louis. Well. The senate heroin and you're already there were maps and politicized. It really shouldn't be a political issue or an infection control measures lest you did just aren't there is no question that is in control in Oakland. And war almost all our work will be in it now. We simply don't transmission and studying with great career. I. We're going to end to get an accident just circulation. Lotion. Short of that asking Israel and to partner run and we ask you ought to print shredder to people who are callable. And academic in the mass guidance is also making waves on Capitol Hill as I mentioned congressman chip Roy took to the floor today. To ask a number of questions about the reinstated mass mandate there take a listen. We just sit back seeds are masks. The bad seeds worker that don't work to the mat sore so they don't work. I'd like to know which it is like dog the bounty to come out and answer a single question about nappy natural immunity. Even infected with a virus give immunity or they it's gonna go around poking people saying you must take a back seat. So doctor mom what what are your answers to the questions he's asking here but also. What do you think about the argument that if we have all these mass mandates it could lower confidence in the vaccine and lower vaccination rates. Well there are some subtleties here on the east east address reader questions our charter did you learn quickly. First call will we address farm house or there's no question about how people crusader and don't aren't really not looking our way teens permission. On vaccines are the write long strategy. Even when you decided it'd are seen in some weeks or you can get accident didn't get an immune response. And again I wish we don't have the level of our nation in this country dental and Sharon the population. And the final thing is. We need masking you know circumstance or we don't have enough loan Immunogen calculation. You are people who are probable cause people who have compromised immune systems those over elderly. Not a vaccine doesn't were a 100% on an every single person we know that there's no and 95% a rate was in the original studies. So there are going to do you are callable. In. They may have serious consequences and my god I know that's typical for our viewers are younger and help here. Probably isn't honest per data from coded. Get inside and out orchards. So ducks let me ask you about breakthrough in factions of the 156. Million Americans. Fully vaccinated. They're Benton an estimate a 150 to 3000 symptomatic breakthrough cases. Was that less than he certainly less than 1% maybe less than 110 of what do you while they're less than 110 1%. So what do you make of those numbers. Well. Our experience suggests they are going to be more or chases as it becomes the predominant strain on the urged the country. That's certainly what your arms are early. We're beginning to CNN's analysts are drew on auction rate will be higher. Asset and very few people who were Ingrid transactions or second new illustration. And in our our own hospitals. Were seldom seen the need or those ocean and about an Asian. Except in cases weren't immune system's compromised and most patients maybe our risk. So I think we are in deep percentage of case a brick through case will go our our. I think delta seems to be more cheers and are capable of producing the state our case is. But I don't think that aren't the vaccine doesn't do our posture and that is minimized risk assured almost got. And activist CEO of Pfizer is now raising some doubts about the duration of its vaccines protection against Kobe had. After six months saying a booster shot might be needed in that timeframe that six month mark. Is approaching for a lot of Americans for some it's already here so we make of that. Well yeah me you'd need now on arch RE is buried or some people now are immersed our congress. Again we're seeing great oceans and boost she and community levels are or may provide additional action. I think it's highly likely at some point we'll meet you Brewster asked nations to cheap over arms reached or. But I don't think Steve should take necessary or are seeing on the archery is in her market you're sure it. Cannon boosters. I'm sure trolls else. Why I feel great haven't had one and I'll blog and boost your doctor clay down again thanks very much for stepping us through this questions. My pleasure. We're coming up. Called the pandemic migration millions of Americans are still working remotely. And a handful of states are offering enticing incentives to convince them to make a little. When we come back over to talk to experts and hey if this phenomena and he's here to stick. Welcome back working remotely and looking to relocate we'll amounts your chance a handful of states and cities are offering incentives in hopes of finding new residents. One of the top destinations. West Virginia ABC's Kenneth mountain has more. Tina McPherson is on the costs of and you would venture and major life change really excited. Long RS but really think it's a fourth generation Washingtonian. Her roots are deep Christian you're pulling the mob removing wax. West Virginia that is it's just it's. And Blair slower life and the cost of living is like. Incredible great people free at a stairwell right near the leak. Pictures and is one of nearly 8000 people applied to ascend West Virginia. With the end of the pandemic in sight and the world opening up to remove workers and digital nomads. A handful of states and cities are offering incentives to sweeten the deal and hopes of finding willing city dwellers like McPherson fool pick up. And moon. A state with exceptional beauty but a shrinking population ascend West Virginia hopes to entice telecommuters to have the resume calls from apple lack check. Debate 121000 dollars along with passes through a variety of outdoor activities four year. That's 101000 dollars divided up and monthly payments for the first year in 2000 dollars at the end of the second all too adult a mystique so little war. We have been there for all sitter now really true truly proud of their own pong. The funds for the remote worker program through West Virginia University. Welcome to while wonderful West Virginia donated by Brad Smith the former CEO of the software company intuit. And his wife a lease Smith a Mountain State native 1525. Million dollars. The state has the sixth highest poverty rate in the country is fixing percent several points higher than the national average. With nearly 280000. West Virginia and living in the poorest conditions. The goal was sentenced to dismantle general racial poverty by injecting new life and money into the state. Focusing on home buying supporting local businesses and community Indies meant. It's a bold step. Jordan make you West Virginia the most attractive stay fit in a nation. There are major cons of the state is tackling a dual health crisis on related to the cove in nineteen pandemic. The state is at the epicenter of the O Buick epidemic. And it has the most concerning HIV Al breach in the country according to the CDC. Apple watcher region a runs from northern Mississippi and Alabama all the way up to southern New York. There are pros and cons of being a small town I mean. I know everyone here and that's I would definitely call that a trial but locals call West Virginia the heart of apple watcher. Me we come from humble beginnings and a lot of people are still in those humble beginnings. Ands. It's all about community here being able lift each other up. Community is exactly was driving people to the warden's go garden market a social experiment include based nonprofit. Founded by Paul yeah endure to elevate this little northeastern corner of the state. The program creates sustainable businesses around town a market a farm a bakery and a glass blown studio. Lots of times people feel like we found something here but it been here I mean those students the families the history of the town. He endure and as husband Donald moved away from DC nearly a decade ago. They're looking for the simple life they found dead in an opportunity to dust off the sleepy town population less than 300. They give it new life. One initiative focusing on the worn bills he used. We knew that if we had a program back could create opportunities for youth. That we could we could bring something to the table. It teaches you responsibility. And we've got to get here on time this is your job you're supposed to work. And so it's taught me a lot of responsibility I think and I seem not and myself and it makes feel like work and block. Especially for. Gorton's bill garden market is built around the concept that if you give a man a fish GE's for a day. If you teach him how to fish you eat forever. Good for me is the best way we can communicate across cultures. No matter who you are where you come from food is. In this. Catalyst for change in for growth and for understanding. Down the road another West Virginia and is using food for change group with the Ria the marina. Would 900 dollars in our pocket. She moved to more field with the dream of opening up a restaurant and it was the lies that way I liked this town is I changes place the church as engine and really like to hear. The naturalized citizen from Honduras. As part of a growing Hispanic communities the recent census found west Virginia's who's one of four cities that suffer a loss and population. But an increase in the Latino population. It took him on May second and what makes she most glad is that people are only the people are hung low because it doesn't matter how they eat. If it's packed here to set up outside and then eat there FI because they really propose us. Emory they're bringing her recipes in her culture to these hills. As for the newest west Virginian to embark on the many twists and turns them loose country roads. Patricia and finish ideas for who you indenture and I do think really it's that people that. I drying elastic vigna snatches the beauty of this state which it's absolutely stunningly beautiful. Both wild and wonderful today's West Virginia hopes to be an incentive. For those who were CT a change of scenery. Gemma smoking ABC news Washington. Thank you another are plenty of questions about this program one state delegate Danielle walker tells ABC news that ascend West Virginia should start with West Virginia. She's has more needs to be done to keep people key people in the state and take care of them. When they're there. So let's dig a little deeper here it still remains to be seen whether west Virginia's bet pays off but what do we already know about people have changed where they lived. Gen cocoa chief economist of indeed and co author of the New York Times article how the pandemic did and didn't change where Americans moved. Is here with more on this Jen thanks so much for being here I'm your reaction first to can its peace do you think there's an opportunity here for places like West Virginia. To get a population boost from Tel work. I think that pandemic and the increasing role or as al-Qaeda widen. Chances short lots of people lots of places. One in and it's what work. Content in news that it Britain's people who can't move side to jobs that are asked where mom and also let's employers who may be located. A week where labor forces out dire remotely as well. So I think there are some people and places. Who will see expanded opportunities to promote work but overall. We song the pandemic is that migration patterns largely followed. A pattern that we saw for the pandemic. Leases that crew continued to grow more were not trinkets much on the leases at suffered prior to the pandemic. Continue to lose more people out there it was mostly continuation of existing her. Peso within the underlying forces as you're saying they were there before the pandemic dynamic didn't cure them this article in the New York to self interest think. Yet that the data that you looked at the change of address requests out of the post office to see how people mood among other things. The top ten list of where people migrated to it will look at that and Hudson, New York Kingston, New York Torrington Connecticut Barnstable town mass. They're summit of some very Heber Utah Pittsfield mass. The north east so. You know what is its Panama City, Florida is in their Aberdeen wash so he'd do you do you draw some conclusions from that. It's it's not like people moved to Streeter Illinois were my brother lives in West Virginia they moved very kind of near the major population centers what's happening. This. This trend that we saw during the pandemic. Worst some moves. I want to but new York and services to Bay Area. Especially by people who were leaving and more expensive neighborhood. Un and some of the places they move to included. Places where there are a lot of second total. But for the most part on these were shorter distance loops. People who are moving to where they had a second hello how important nearby vacation I don't mean think Joshua suffered a little far or how. Outward it could get more space inside and outside our rule to work more pub went from home. S more portable. Many people are working from home they might not need to make that commute every day or even retire so they can live two hour through their job. If they're only going and once we even though they would not want to do that commute everyday. But when you look at the cities where where people left in big numbers we didn't see it ended the big ones like San Francisco New York Seattle Boston but we're also seeing. Some small towns like Lake Charles, Louisiana Odessa Texas what do you take away from this list. What are small. Found her reminder about other things happened during the pandemic besides dependent. There was also. Downturn ended the energy industry and that her. Some oil dependent panels and or natural disasters Lake Charles, Louisiana suffered hurricanes. Parts of northern California suffered wildfires. But he's not be out migrations from those Lisa. Well during the pandemic. On top of all the challenges to the pandemic created. So instead as more people get vaccinated and then more of us have to go back to the office. Our people returning to these major cities you think this was a temporary accidents. And I think some of that permanent move. In the same broad area but may be a little farther people who. Might have been working at home all the time during the pandemic or negative switched off hundreds actually be going in two days a week. They can live a little farther from the office getting reports based. I it and stay a little part of downtown. For the most part pandemic does not mean people moving. Up from the the city or suburb worrying you that mountain top. Not more than beach. Or that other. Eight Gillick fantasy vacation spot. For the most part not even people who are working remotely part of the time. I still need to be within a long commuting distance. Of their office. Even if people can remotely now bidding might want to being near big job market the next and they want to search for a job. So those are all reasons why we are likely to she. People abandoning cities. At a huge increase in migration. Well my FaceBook mom's group indicates a lot of families are coming back to New York City judge so the FaceBook mom's group does the data you're up against them. I think Gary showed it to see the places that suffer. Now coming back its share instead Togo we so appreciate your time today thank you. Thanks very much. And that does it for us here on the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diane Macedo. And I'm Terry Moran we'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow and have a great debt. Yeah.

