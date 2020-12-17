Creating the art of protest

More
ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks with the granddaughter of singer Pete Seeger, who has channeled his protest anthems into new artistic efforts and dialogue following 2020’s racial justice protests.
4:22 | 12/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Creating the art of protest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:22","description":"ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks with the granddaughter of singer Pete Seeger, who has channeled his protest anthems into new artistic efforts and dialogue following 2020’s racial justice protests.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74771546","title":"Creating the art of protest","url":"/US/video/creating-art-protest-74771546"}